The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Early Bird best bets

Bournemouth to beat Newcastle

3pm Saturday

2pts 5-2 general

Southampton to beat Swansea

3pm Saturday

3pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Borussia Dortmund to beat Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 6-4 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

It is a tale of two managers at St James' Park, where Eddie Howe's Newcastle look vulnerable favourites against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth.

Iraola announced this week that he is leaving the Cherries at the end of the season and the timing of that revelation was shrewd.

His stock had soared thanks to last weekend's deserved 2-1 win at Premier League leaders Arsenal and Bournemouth have little to fear from their trip to troubled Newcastle.

The Magpies' Champions League run ended with a 7-2 drubbing by Barcelona at Camp Nou and their subsequent league results were even more damaging for Howe.

Last month's 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland was difficult for the Toon Army to stomach and Newcastle returned to action with a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace, where they led until the 80th minute.

Newcastle beat Bournemouth on penalties at St James' Park after January's 3-3 FA Cup third-round draw.

However, the Cherries have lost only one of their last ten away matches in 90 minutes so Howe can expect no favours from his former club on Saturday.

Best EFL bet

Swansea vs Southampton

3pm Saturday

Southampton's stunning surge up the Championship standings continued with Tuesday's 3-0 home victory over Blackburn.

That result means the Saints are just three points off the automatic-promotion places and two of the teams above them, Ipswich and Middlesbrough, meet at Portman Road on Sunday.

Southampton should turn up the heat on their promotion rivals by claiming a ninth win in ten league games when they travel to mid-table Swansea.

Saints, who knocked out top-flight sides Fulham and Arsenal on their way to the FA Cup semi-finals, have won 2-1 at leaders Coventry and 5-1 at playoff hopefuls Wrexham on their last two away trips.

They barely broke sweat in the midweek win over struggling Blackburn and hosts Swansea have a dismal record against the Championship promotion contenders, winning just one of their 15 games against top-eight teams.

Best European bet

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

2.30pm Saturday

Borussia Dortmund's four-match winning streak in the Bundesliga ended last weekend as they failed to register a shot on target in a 1-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

A positive response is expected when BVB head to Hoffenheim, who have run out of steam after a strong start to 2026.

Hoffenheim returned from the winter break with five straight wins in January but their only victory in their last seven games came at bottom club Heidenheim.

They lost 5-0 at RB Leipzig, eight points behind Dortmund in the table, last month and took just one point from their last three home fixtures against relegation-threatened St Pauli and Wolfsburg and mid-table Mainz.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

MK Dons to beat Crewe Evs with Coral & Ladbrokes

Last weekend's win over League Two leaders Bromley boosted MK Dons' automatic-promotion hopes while hosts Crewe suffered a painful midweek defeat at Grimsby.

Weekend longshot

Dwight McNeil to score at any time vs Liverpool 6-1 with Hills

The Everton winger hit the post in last month's defeat at Arsenal and has unleashed 12 shots in his last five Premier League starts.

The Early Bird acca

Leeds 8-13

Southampton 17-20

MK Dons Evs

Bayer Leverkusen 4-9

£1 accumulator returns £8.58 with Coral and Ladbrokes

Both Teams To Score Treble

Mansfield vs Luton 4-6

Notts County vs Barnet 4-5

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg 7-10

£1 accumulator returns £5.11 with bet365

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.