The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton
Weekend football tips – early value from our expert in the Premier League, EFL and Europe, plus 9-1 and 4-1 accas
The Early Bird best bets
Brentford to beat Newcastle
Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm Sunday
1pt 19-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills
Salford to beat Cambridge
3pm Saturday
2pts 6-5 general
RB Leipzig to beat Hoffenheim
2.30pm Saturday
3pts 7-5 bet365
Best Premier League bet
Brentford vs Newcastle
Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm Sunday
Newcastle were well beaten by struggling West Ham in their last Premier League fixture and the Magpies look set for another fruitless trip to London this weekend.
Eddie Howe's men were 4-6 to beat the Hammers but they let slip an early lead to lose 3-1 at the London Stadium, where Sven Botman's spectacular own goal summed up Newcastle's fortunes on the road.
Brentford won this fixture 4-2 last season and should be confident of repeating the trick, having enjoyed some excellent results at the Gtech Community Stadium this term.
Their only home defeat was a 1-0 loss to in-form Manchester City and they beat Aston Villa and Manchester United either side of a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
Rookie manager Keith Andrews enjoyed a glorious 3-2 win over Liverpool in Brentford's most recent home game and they had eight shots on target to the champions' five.
Best EFL bet
Salford vs Cambridge
3pm Saturday
Newcastle's first three away trips this season ended 0-0 and Cambridge's forwards are enduring a similarly frustrating spell in League Two.
Manager Neil Harris has seen his side register only three shots on target in their last three away fixtures – a goalless stalemate at Tranmere and 2-0 losses at Shrewsbury and Notts County.
The Shrews had been in the relegation zone before their win over Cambridge, who face a tougher assignment at third-placed Salford on Saturday.
The hosts are chasing a fourth victory in their last five league matches at home and last weekend they beat Lincoln on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup.
The Imps are going well in League One while Cambridge are treading water in the fourth division and Salford should kick on after winning 2-1 at Gillingham in their most recent league outing.
Best European bet
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig
2.30pm Saturday
German football fans have little affection for Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, whose big-spending owners powered their rise to the Bundesliga.
Leipzig's critics will have enjoyed their opening 6-0 defeat at Bayern Munich – coach Ole Werner's first league game in charge – but the Red Bulls responded by winning seven of their next eight matches.
The only blot on their recent record was last month's 1-1 draw at in-form Borussia Dortmund and they thrashed Augsburg 6-0 on their last away trip.
Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, who opened the scoring in Leipzig's last two games, is being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.
The visitors should be too slick for Hoffenheim, who have lost three of their first four home games.
Bankers, longshots and acca tips
The Early Bird banker
Hull 11-10
Portsmouth have failed to score in their last three Championship games, including last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Birmingham, and hosts Hull can claim a fifth win in seven matches.
Weekend longshot
Amario Cozier-Duberry to be first goalscorer vs Port Vale 15-2
Only Leyton Orient's Aaron Connolly has had more shots on target in League One than Bolton's exciting Brighton loanee Cozier-Duberry, who scored the winner in his last two league games.
The Early Bird Acca
Hull 11-10
Colchester 21-20
Real Madrid 1-2
Milan 6-10
£1 accumulator returns £10.33 with Hills
Both Teams To Score Treble
West Ham vs Burnley 4-5
Crystal Palace vs Brighton 3-5
Doncaster vs Barnsley 4-6
£1 accumulator returns £4.81 with Coral
