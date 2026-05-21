The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

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The Early Bird best bets

Brighton to win & over 2.5 goals vs Manchester United

Sky Sports Tennis, 4pm Sunday

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Under 2.5 goals in Bolton vs Stockport

Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 1pm Sunday

3pts 17-20 bet365, Hills

Espanyol to beat Real Sociedad

8pm Saturday

2pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best Premier League bet

Brighton vs Manchester United

Sky Sports Tennis, 4pm Sunday

Manchester United have enjoyed an impressive resurgence under Michael Carrick, sealing third place in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

Most of the Red Devils' success has come at Old Trafford, where they have won eight of their nine matches with Carrick in charge, but their away record is less convincing.

United should be opposed on their final-day trip to bogey team Brighton, who have won six of the last eight league meetings between the clubs.

Fabian Hurzeler's men also knocked United out of this season's FA Cup, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in the third round, and they can claim an entertaining home victory on Sunday.

Brighton are aiming to seal Europa League qualification at the Amex Stadium, where they have won four of their last five matches.

All four victories, against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolves, featured over 2.5 goals and the motivated Seagulls should be too slick for their visitors.

Best EFL bet

Bolton vs Stockport

Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 1pm Sunday

The Championship playoff final has hogged this week's EFL headlines after Southampton were expelled leaving reprieved Middlesbrough to take on Hull.

But Sunday's League One final between Bolton and Stockport should be an intriguing contest and defences are likely to dominate at Wembley.

Bolton's results at the end of the regular season included a 5-1 win over Stevenage, a 3-3 draw with Huddersfield and a 3-2 home defeat to Luton on the final day.

The Trotters knuckled down in their playoff semi-final tie against Bradford, however, winning both legs by a 1-0 margin.

Bolton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry scored with the only shot on target in the home leg and Steven Schumacher's men restricted Bradford to just eight attempts at goal at Valley Parade.

Stockport also kept clean sheets in both legs of their semi-final tie, beating a gritty Stevenage side 3-0 on aggregate, so the north-west rivals look set for a tight clash.

Best European bet

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad

8pm Saturday

Espanyol versus Real Sociedad is a classic mid-table end-of-season fixture in La Liga but the hosts should be backed to end a difficult season on a high.

They are 11th in the standings, level on points with tenth-placed Real Sociedad, after vital victories over Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna dragged them out of relegation trouble.

The 2-0 home win over Athletic was Espanyol's first league success since December 22 but they have little to fear from Saturday's visitors.

Real Sociedad have won only three times on the road this term and their shaky defence was again exposed in last weekend's 4-3 home defeat to Valencia.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Bournemouth to beat Nottingham Forest 21-20 general

The Cherries are unbeaten in 17 Premier League matches and can sign off the Andoni Iraola era with a victory at the City Ground.

Weekend longshot

Hannibal Mejbri to be first goalscorer vs Wolves 14-1 general

The Burnley midfielder got into some dangerous areas in Monday's defeat at Arsenal and should have shooting opportunities against bottom club Wolves.

The Early Bird acca

Bayern Munich 3-10

Celta Vigo 4-5

Girona 4-5

Bournemouth 21-20

£1 accumulator returns £8.63 with Hills

Both Teams To Score Treble

West Ham vs Leeds 13-20

Bologna vs Inter 1-2

Milan vs Cagliari 5-4

£1 accumulator returns £5.57 with Coral

Read more from our football experts:

Premier League news, odds and analysis: Arsenal 6-4 to go back-to-back

Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

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