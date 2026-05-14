The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Early Bird best bets

Draw-Brighton double result

Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Sunday

1pt 5-1 bet365

Hoffenheim to win & under 4.5 goals vs Borussia Monchengladbach

2.30pm Saturday

3pts 7-5 Paddy Power

Alisson Santos to be first goalscorer vs Pisa

DAZN, 11.30am Sunday

1pt 6-1 bet365, Hills

Best Premier League bet

Leeds vs Brighton

Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Sunday

Jack Hinshelwood scored Brighton's fastest Premier League goal in last weekend's 3-0 home win over Wolves but the Seagulls may need more patience against Leeds at Elland Road.

Hinshelwood struck after just 35 seconds against bottom club Wolves, boosting Brighton's hopes of qualifying for Europe.

They are a shade of odds-against to win at Leeds, despite claiming only five victories in 18 away fixtures, so the Draw-Brighton double result appeals at a far bigger price.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have won five of their last seven league games but both of the blots on their recent record came away from home.

They needed an injury-time goal to pinch a 2-2 draw at struggling Tottenham last month before losing 3-1 at out-of-sorts Newcastle on May 2.

Leeds's survival was confirmed before Monday's trip to Spurs but Daniel Farke's side still produced a competitive performance, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

They are unlikely to ease up in their final home fixture but Brighton, who have scored 32 of their 52 goals after half-time, should be backed to finish Sunday's game strongly.

Best Bundesliga bet

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

Stuttgart and Hoffenheim are vying for Germany's fourth Champions League spot and they kick off the final day of the Bundesliga season level on points.

Bayer Leverkusen, three points behind, could sneak into the top four if they beat Hamburg at home and Stuttgart and Hoffenheim lose at Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, Hoffenheim should be capable of doing their part against a Gladbach side who have scored only 38 goals in 33 matches – the third-lowest tally in the division.

They thumped Gladbach 5-1 at home in January but the return fixture could be tighter. Hoffenheim's last four results include 2-1 wins over second-placed Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg and last weekend's 1-0 home success against Werder Bremen, so they look a good bet to win a game featuring under 4.5 goals.

Best Serie A bet

Pisa vs Napoli

DAZN, 11.30am Sunday

Only five points separate second-placed Napoli and sixth-placed Como in Serie A but last season's champions should seal Champions League qualification at Pisa on Sunday.

Napoli's patchy run continued with a 3-2 home defeat to Bologna on Monday while bottom club Pisa have lost their last seven games, scoring only twice.

Sporting loanee Alisson Santos has scored in two of his last three appearances for Napoli and had five shots in just 34 minutes on their trip to Parma last month.

The Brazilian forward notched three times in just 156 minutes of Champions League action for Sporting this term and is a tempting bet to strike first against struggling Pisa.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Everton to beat Sunderland 5-6 with Coral & Hills

The Toffees were seconds away from beating Manchester City in their last home fixture and visitors Sunderland have scored only 14 goals in 18 away games.

Weekend longshot

Giovanni Simeone to be first goalscorer vs Cagliari 7-1 with bet365

The Torino striker scored in five of his last eight Serie A starts, including games against champions Inter and fourth-placed Milan, and he can strike first at lowly Cagliari.

The Early Bird acca

Fulham 19-20

Everton 5-6

Bayer Leverkusen 3-10

Como 2-7

£1 accumulator returns £5.94 with Coral

Both Teams To Score Treble

Leeds vs Brighton 4-7

Atalanta vs Bologna 7-10

Cagliari vs Torino 19-20

£1 accumulator returns £5.20 with bet365

Read more from our football experts:

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.