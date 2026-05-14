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The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton
Weekend football tips – early value from our expert in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, plus 5-1 and 4-1 accas
The Early Bird best bets
Draw-Brighton double result
Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Sunday
1pt 5-1 bet365
Hoffenheim to win & under 4.5 goals vs Borussia Monchengladbach
2.30pm Saturday
3pts 7-5 Paddy Power
Alisson Santos to be first goalscorer vs Pisa
DAZN, 11.30am Sunday
1pt 6-1 bet365, Hills
Best Premier League bet
Leeds vs Brighton
Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Sunday
Jack Hinshelwood scored Brighton's fastest Premier League goal in last weekend's 3-0 home win over Wolves but the Seagulls may need more patience against Leeds at Elland Road.
Hinshelwood struck after just 35 seconds against bottom club Wolves, boosting Brighton's hopes of qualifying for Europe.
They are a shade of odds-against to win at Leeds, despite claiming only five victories in 18 away fixtures, so the Draw-Brighton double result appeals at a far bigger price.
Fabian Hurzeler's men have won five of their last seven league games but both of the blots on their recent record came away from home.
They needed an injury-time goal to pinch a 2-2 draw at struggling Tottenham last month before losing 3-1 at out-of-sorts Newcastle on May 2.
Leeds's survival was confirmed before Monday's trip to Spurs but Daniel Farke's side still produced a competitive performance, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.
They are unlikely to ease up in their final home fixture but Brighton, who have scored 32 of their 52 goals after half-time, should be backed to finish Sunday's game strongly.
Best Bundesliga bet
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim
2.30pm Saturday
Stuttgart and Hoffenheim are vying for Germany's fourth Champions League spot and they kick off the final day of the Bundesliga season level on points.
Bayer Leverkusen, three points behind, could sneak into the top four if they beat Hamburg at home and Stuttgart and Hoffenheim lose at Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.
However, Hoffenheim should be capable of doing their part against a Gladbach side who have scored only 38 goals in 33 matches – the third-lowest tally in the division.
They thumped Gladbach 5-1 at home in January but the return fixture could be tighter. Hoffenheim's last four results include 2-1 wins over second-placed Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg and last weekend's 1-0 home success against Werder Bremen, so they look a good bet to win a game featuring under 4.5 goals.
Best Serie A bet
Pisa vs Napoli
DAZN, 11.30am Sunday
Only five points separate second-placed Napoli and sixth-placed Como in Serie A but last season's champions should seal Champions League qualification at Pisa on Sunday.
Napoli's patchy run continued with a 3-2 home defeat to Bologna on Monday while bottom club Pisa have lost their last seven games, scoring only twice.
Sporting loanee Alisson Santos has scored in two of his last three appearances for Napoli and had five shots in just 34 minutes on their trip to Parma last month.
The Brazilian forward notched three times in just 156 minutes of Champions League action for Sporting this term and is a tempting bet to strike first against struggling Pisa.
Bankers, longshots and acca tips
The Early Bird banker
Everton to beat Sunderland 5-6 with Coral & Hills
The Toffees were seconds away from beating Manchester City in their last home fixture and visitors Sunderland have scored only 14 goals in 18 away games.
Weekend longshot
Giovanni Simeone to be first goalscorer vs Cagliari 7-1 with bet365
The Torino striker scored in five of his last eight Serie A starts, including games against champions Inter and fourth-placed Milan, and he can strike first at lowly Cagliari.
The Early Bird acca
Fulham 19-20
Everton 5-6
Bayer Leverkusen 3-10
Como 2-7
£1 accumulator returns £5.94 with Coral
Both Teams To Score Treble
Leeds vs Brighton 4-7
Atalanta vs Bologna 7-10
Cagliari vs Torino 19-20
£1 accumulator returns £5.20 with bet365
Read more from our football experts:
Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
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Published on inFootball
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