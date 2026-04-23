The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

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The Early Bird best bets

Leeds or draw double chance vs Chelsea

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

3pts 4-6 general

Aston Villa to beat Fulham

TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max, 12.30pm Saturday

2pts 17-10 bet365

Derby to beat QPR

3pm Saturday

2pts 11-8 Hills

Lyon to win to nil vs Auxerre

2pm Saturday

1pt 19-10 Hills

Best FA Cup bet

Chelsea vs Leeds

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Chelsea's 3-0 loss at Brighton on Tuesday made it six defeats to nil in seven matches for the Blues, who may struggle to bounce back in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Leeds.

Star man Cole Palmer and top scorer Joao Pedro missed the Brighton trip due to injury and opposing the favourites in 90 minutes looks a good play after Liam Rosenior's sacking.

Leeds swaggered clear of relegation trouble thanks to last week's impressive wins over Manchester United and Wolves.

Daniel Farke's men have little to fear from a Chelsea side who lost 3-1 at Elland Road in December and blew a 2-0 lead in February's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Next Chelsea manager odds: Andoni Iraola favourite to replace Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge

Best Premier League bet

Fulham vs Aston Villa

TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max, 12.30pm Saturday

Chelsea are not the only West London club struggling to find the net and Fulham face a difficult test against fourth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday.

Last week's 0-0 draw at Brentford means the Cottagers have failed to score in five of their last six matches, including 1-0 home defeats to Southampton in the FA Cup and West Ham in the Premier League.

Europa League semi-finalists Villa won a thriller against Sunderland on Sunday, when Tammy Abraham sealed a 4-3 home victory in injury-time.

Unai Emery's men should benefit from five days of rest and they can strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot by winning at Craven Cottage.

Best EFL bet

QPR vs Derby

3pm Saturday

Derby's 2-1 defeat at in-form Norwich on Tuesday leaves them four points outside the Championship playoff zone with only two games remaining.

However, the Rams can keep up the pressure on Wrexham and Hull by winning at mid-table QPR, who have lost 13 of their 18 matches against top-ten sides.

The Hoops, who lost 1-0 at Pride Park in October, have suffered back-to-back defeats to Millwall and Swansea.

QPR's only goals in their past four matches were an own goal from Preston's Thierry Small and a late header from defender Rhys Norrington-Davies in Tuesday's home defeat to the Swans.

Best European bet

Lyon vs Auxerre

2pm Saturday

Lyon tamed one of Europe's most fearsome attacking units last weekend, winning 2-1 at Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and they face a less daunting test against Auxerre on Saturday.

The visitors, third from bottom of the French top flight, let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Monaco last time out, having failed to score in eight of their previous 14 away fixtures.

Lyon, who conceded in the 94th minute of the win at PSG, had almost 70 per cent of possession in November's 0-0 draw away to Auxerre and should grind out victory in the return fixture.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Norwich to beat Swansea 4-6 general

The Canaries have flown up the Championship table since Philippe Clement arrived in November and Swansea have won only two of their 19 games against teams above them.

Weekend longshot

Augsburg to win 2-1 vs Eintracht Frankfurt 9-1 with bet365

Augsburg have beaten Bayern Munich, St Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen by a 2-1 scoreline in 2026 while Eintracht have scored in each of their last six Bundesliga defeats.

The Early Bird acca

Norwich 4-6

Derby 11-8

Hoffenheim 4-5

Monaco 21-20

£1 accumulator returns £14.67 with Hills

Both Teams To Score Treble

West Ham vs Everton 7-10

Bradford vs Bolton 4-6

Alaves vs Mallorca 19-20

£1 accumulator returns £5.54 with bet365

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