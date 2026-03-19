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The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton
Weekend football tips – early value from our expert in the EFL Cup, Premier League, EFL and Europe, plus 9-1 and 4-1 accas
The Early Bird best bets
Draw in Arsenal vs Manchester City
ITV1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday
2pts 23-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Everton draw no bet vs Chelsea
Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday
1pt 8-5 BoyleSports
Wigan to beat Exeter
3pm Saturday
2pts 21-20 Coral, Hills Ladbrokes
Kenan Yildiz to score at any time vs Sassuolo
TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Saturday
2pts 13-10 Paddy Power
Best EFL Cup bet
Arsenal vs Manchester City
ITV1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday
Pep Guardiola was uncharacteristically cautious in his tactics when Manchester City drew 1-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League in September.
It could be a similar story in the EFL Cup final as City, smarting from a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, face Mikel Arteta's Gunners at Wembley.
Bernardo Silva's early red card extinguished any hope that City could overcome a 3-0 deficit against Real and playing with ten men for more than 70 minutes is not ideal preparation for a cup final.
Arsenal were more comfortable in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. However, they were poor in the 1-1 first-leg draw and had to dig deep to beat Chelsea, Brighton and Everton in their last three league games.
Two weary teams may struggle to put on a great show at Wembley and the draw in 90 minutes looks a big runner.
Four of the last six meetings between the clubs ended all-square and title favourites Arsenal have won only three of their nine league games against top-six teams this term.
Best Premier League bet
Everton vs Chelsea
Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday
Chelsea were outclassed by European champions Paris Saint-Germain over two legs, increasing the pressure on manager Liam Rosenior.
Last weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle hurt the Blues' push for European qualification and Saturday's trip to Everton may not boost their morale.
The Toffees held firm for 88 minutes in their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal despite missing first-choice centre-backs Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.
The key defenders could return against Chelsea so Everton, who had beaten Newcastle and Burnley in their previous two games, appeal with the draw no bet.
Best EFL bet
Wigan vs Exeter
3pm Saturday
Wigan and Exeter both sit just a point above the League One relegation zone and the Latics can claim a vital victory over their survival rivals.
Exeter are winless since January 24, losing five of their last six matches, while Wigan's last four home results include wins to nil over playoff hopefuls Luton, Huddersfield and Bradford.
Best European bet
Juventus vs Sassuolo
TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Saturday
Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz had five shots on target without success in January's 3-0 Serie A victory at Sassuolo and he can make amends in this weekend's return fixture.
Yildiz has been sensational for the Old Lady this term – particularly at the Juventus Stadium, where he has scored six goals from 42 attempts in his last ten league appearances.
Bankers, longshots and acca tips
The Early Bird banker
Oldham 13-20 with bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes
The in-form Latics won 3-0 at Chesterfield on Tuesday and they should claim a seventh win in eight League Two matches against struggling Harrogate.
Weekend longshot
Fulham to beat Burnley 1-0 13-2
Fulham lost 1-0 to West Ham and Southampton in their last two home games but they can pinch a victory over Burnley, who drew 0-0 with Bournemouth last weekend.
The Early Bird acca
Wigan 21-20
Oldham 13-20
Juventus 7-20
Athletic Bilbao 23-20
£1 accumulator returns £9.82 with Coral
Both Teams To Score Treble
Aston Villa vs West Ham 4-6
Southampton vs Oxford 8-11
Watford vs Leicester 8-11
£1 accumulator returns £5.00 with bet365
Read more:
2025-26 Champions League winner odds and quarter-final draw: Arsenal favourites for European crown
Football accumulator tips for Friday March 20: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365
Bournemouth vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
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Published on inFootball
Last updated
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