The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

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The Early Bird best bets

Draw in Arsenal vs Manchester City

ITV1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 23-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Everton draw no bet vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Wigan to beat Exeter

3pm Saturday

2pts 21-20 Coral, Hills Ladbrokes

Kenan Yildiz to score at any time vs Sassuolo

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Saturday

2pts 13-10 Paddy Power

Best EFL Cup bet

Arsenal vs Manchester City

ITV1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

Pep Guardiola was uncharacteristically cautious in his tactics when Manchester City drew 1-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League in September.

It could be a similar story in the EFL Cup final as City, smarting from a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, face Mikel Arteta's Gunners at Wembley.

Bernardo Silva's early red card extinguished any hope that City could overcome a 3-0 deficit against Real and playing with ten men for more than 70 minutes is not ideal preparation for a cup final.

Arsenal were more comfortable in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. However, they were poor in the 1-1 first-leg draw and had to dig deep to beat Chelsea, Brighton and Everton in their last three league games.

Two weary teams may struggle to put on a great show at Wembley and the draw in 90 minutes looks a big runner.

Four of the last six meetings between the clubs ended all-square and title favourites Arsenal have won only three of their nine league games against top-six teams this term.

Best Premier League bet

Everton vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Chelsea were outclassed by European champions Paris Saint-Germain over two legs, increasing the pressure on manager Liam Rosenior.

Last weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle hurt the Blues' push for European qualification and Saturday's trip to Everton may not boost their morale.

The Toffees held firm for 88 minutes in their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal despite missing first-choice centre-backs Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

The key defenders could return against Chelsea so Everton, who had beaten Newcastle and Burnley in their previous two games, appeal with the draw no bet.

Best EFL bet

Wigan vs Exeter

3pm Saturday

Wigan and Exeter both sit just a point above the League One relegation zone and the Latics can claim a vital victory over their survival rivals.

Exeter are winless since January 24, losing five of their last six matches, while Wigan's last four home results include wins to nil over playoff hopefuls Luton, Huddersfield and Bradford.

Best European bet

Juventus vs Sassuolo

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Saturday

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz had five shots on target without success in January's 3-0 Serie A victory at Sassuolo and he can make amends in this weekend's return fixture.

Yildiz has been sensational for the Old Lady this term – particularly at the Juventus Stadium, where he has scored six goals from 42 attempts in his last ten league appearances.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Oldham 13-20 with bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes

The in-form Latics won 3-0 at Chesterfield on Tuesday and they should claim a seventh win in eight League Two matches against struggling Harrogate.

Weekend longshot

Fulham to beat Burnley 1-0 13-2

Fulham lost 1-0 to West Ham and Southampton in their last two home games but they can pinch a victory over Burnley, who drew 0-0 with Bournemouth last weekend.

The Early Bird acca

Wigan 21-20

Oldham 13-20

Juventus 7-20

Athletic Bilbao 23-20

£1 accumulator returns £9.82 with Coral

Both Teams To Score Treble

Aston Villa vs West Ham 4-6

Southampton vs Oxford 8-11

Watford vs Leicester 8-11

£1 accumulator returns £5.00 with bet365

Read more:

2025-26 Champions League winner odds and quarter-final draw: Arsenal favourites for European crown

Football accumulator tips for Friday March 20: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365

Bournemouth vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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