The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Aaron Ashley

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The Early Bird best bets

Brighton to beat Newcastle

3pm Saturday

2pts 13-8 general

Grimsby to beat Tranmere

3pm Saturday

2pts 11-10 general

Lens to win & over 2.5 goals vs Nice

Amazon Prime PPV & Ligue 1+, 8.05pm Saturday

1pt 7-5 Hills, Paddy Power

Best Premier League bet

Newcastle vs Brighton

3pm Saturday

The battle for European qualification spots has become congested with only four points separating Brighton in sixth and 12th-placed Sunderland - and the Seagulls can stay on course with victory over out-of-sorts Newcastle.

The Magpies enjoyed a run to the last 16 of this season’s Champions League and would have expected to be in the thick of the European qualification race, but four straight defeats have left them languishing down in 14th.

The pressure is piling on manager Eddie Howe. Newcastle have lost five of their last six league matches at St James’ Park and it is hard to see their fortunes changing.

Brighton will have had 11 days to prepare for this fixture, having last been in action in a 3-0 win at home to Chelsea, and they have picked up 19 points from their last eight outings.

Things have started to click for Fabian Hurzeler, with their only defeat in that run coming at home to Arsenal, and they are unbeaten in six meetings with the misfiring Magpies, who look in need of a rebuild.

Best EFL bet

Tranmere vs Grimsby

3pm Saturday

It is the last-chance saloon for a number of teams on the final day of the season in the EFL and, although Grimsby are assured of their place in the playoffs due to Swindon having to face Chesterfield, they can finish on a high by winning at Tranmere.

The Mariners have finished the campaign with a flourish and made it seven wins in their last nine outings with last weekend’s 4-0 rout of Swindon, a dominant display which saw them leapfrog the Robins into the top seven.

That came after successive away wins at highflying Cambridge and Gillingham and they should take care of Tranmere, who are outside the relegation spots by just one point.

Rovers may still be safe even if they lose as the three teams directly below them require positive results but there is some pressure on and they have lost ten of their last 11 league outings at Prenton Park.

Best European bet

Nice vs Lens

Amazon Prime PPV & Ligue 1+, 8.05pm Saturday

Lens trail Paris Saint-Germain by six points with four games to play in the Ligue 1 title race but they can stay in the hunt with a high-scoring success at fourth-bottom Nice.

Lens were held to a 3-3 draw at Brest last time out but dominated the shot count 25-6 and on a different day would have run out emphatic victors.

Pierre Sage’s side have been scoring freely all season and prior to that draw with Brest they twice accounted for Toulouse, winning 4-1 in the Coupe De France semi-final following a 3-2 league success.

Over those two meetings, Lens registered 23 shots on target and their frontline should strike fear into Nice, who are winless in five home games.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Stevenage to beat Wigan

6-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Victory will secure a League One playoff spot for Stevenage and, having won eight of their last ten home games, they can see off a Wigan side that have been successful in only three of their 22 away league trips.

Weekend longshot

Norwich to beat Hull

29-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Hull must better Wrexham's result at home to Middlesbrough to seal a Championship playoff place but they are winless in six and look vulnerable against Norwich, who are chasing a fourth straight road success.

The Early Bird acca

Arsenal 10-21

Stevenage 6-10

Bromley 10-11

MK Dons 10-11

£1 accumulator returns £8.64 with Coral & Ladbrokes

Both Teams To Score Treble

Brentford vs West Ham 11-20

Preston vs Southampton 4-7

Oldham vs Accrington 4-5

£1 accumulator returns £4.38 with Coral & Ladbrokes

Read more from our football experts:

Leeds vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Weekend Jury: 'Arsenal’s season is falling apart – Fulham could pull off a huge upset at the Emirates'

Football accumulator tips for Friday May 1: Back our acca at 9-1

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