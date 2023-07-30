Watch: The Big Kick-Off football season preview with Mark Langdon, James Milton and Nick Goff

The new football season is approaching and Bruce Millington has been joined by Racing Post experts Mark Langdon and James Milton plus professional football punter Nick Goff to preview the 2023-24 campaign in association with SBK and our Big-Kick Off supplement.

The Racing Post team take an in-depth look at the most important Premier League betting markets. Will Manchester City continue their dominance? Can Arsenal take another step forward? Is Erling Haaland a good thing for the Golden Boot? Which of the promoted teams have the best shot at survival? Our top tipsters have it all covered.

Our panel also have picks for all the big European leagues and each EFL division, while the team have put together a season-long accumulator featuring three outright winner tips and a League One top goalscorer fancy.

Make sure not to miss the Big Kick-Off in Monday's edition of the Racing Post and available to racingpost.com subscribers from 9pm on Sunday. Our ultimate betting guide to the new football season is packed with all the information you need for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 80-page supplement features unrivalled insight including in-depth previews of every league in England and Scotland, plus the top four divisions across Europe and much more. It is filled with superb stats, expert analysis and valuable betting advice and is the definitive resource for anyone looking for a punt on the new football season.

