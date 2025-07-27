- More
Simon Giles: Injury roulette – Which clubs got lucky and who suffered most when the chips were down last term?
The football data expert on the effect sidelined players had on a team’s finishing position last season
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of the Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2025-26 campaign.
All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here and use promo code BKO2025 to sign up for our Ultimate package for just £20 for the first month. This will allow you to access the Racing Post digital edition, plus all our premium content.
There aren’t many guarantees at the start of a season, but one of the few certainties is that, despite all the billions spent attracting the biggest names to the Premier League, several teams are going to have their best laid plans ruined by injuries.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Kick-Off
Last updated