Italian Serie A 2026-27 predictions: title, relegation and odds

When does the Serie A season start?

The 2026-27 Serie A season starts on Saturday, August 22.

2026-27 Serie A winner odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Serie A this season. Here are the latest odds:

Winner Odds Inter Evs Napoli 9-2 Juventus 5-1 Milan 11-2 Roma 9-1 Como 33-1 Atalanta 40-1 Bar 80-1

Odds correct at 9pm on Sunday, August 10

Best bets

Como top-four finish

3pts 2-1 bet365

Lecce to be relegated

2pts 5-6 bet365, BoyleSports

2026-27 Serie A preview

Cristian Chivu is aiming to become the first Inter manager to retain the Serie A title since Jose Mourinho.

The Scudetto has not been successfully defended since 2020, when Juventus won the last of nine consecutive titles. An exodus of experienced defenders adds to the task facing Chivu, who started his senior managerial career only in February 2025.

Denzel Dumfries left the club for Real Madrid, while Stefan de Vrij, Yann Sommer, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian have also moved on.

John Stones has arrived from Manchester City to compensate for that leadership vacuum, but Inter look weaker at the back overall.

Many of the usual contenders are not in a position to challenge. Antonio Conte has left Napoli with an ageing squad, and Max Allegri is an uninspired replacement in the dugout.

Milan have made a much bolder move, offering Ruben Amorim a shot at redemption following his flop at Manchester United. His 3-4-2-1 set-up looks better suited to the Rossoneri, but it relies on their £60 million Goncalo Ramos gamble paying off.

Poor recruitment ended Juve’s Serie A dominance, and they continue to play catch-up.

This summer they were obligated to turn Lois Openda’s disappointing loan into a permanent deal, shelling out £37m.

The forward is already back out on loan, and Juve have splashed another £32m on their former loanee Randal Kolo Muani, who scored once in 30 league games for Tottenham last season.

Amid chaos elsewhere, Roma look to have got their act together. Gian Piero Gasperini delivered a third-placed finish in 2025-26 and he won a power struggle with club legend Claudio Ranieri.

The pair fell out in April, months after Ranieri had hand-picked Gasperini as his successor. Now, the former Atalanta boss is calling the shots, and he is demanding more signings.

Roma already looked solid in defence and midfield, and they topped the table after 12 games last season.

January addition Donyell Malen scored 14 goals in 18 league games as their number nine. Hope remains that Gasperini can replicate Atalanta’s exhilarating attacking football.

Only Inter and Como won more league games than Roma after the turn of the year. If Gasperini gets the signings he is demanding, then the Giallorossi could be a value pick in the outright betting at 11-1.

Fabregas's Como can keep their top-four status

Como will be playing Champions League football this season, but Cesc Fabregas’s ambitious side are capable of remaining in the top four.

European fixtures will be an added burden, but Como have a young, improving squad and an established style of play.

The upstart club ranked third in the expected-goals table, so more than deserved their top-four finish. Retaining Fabregas, along with star man Nico Paz, for another season should keep them towards the top of the standings.

At the foot of the table, Lecce survived despite having the worst underlying numbers in the division.

They have splashed out on striker Willem Geubbels, but their inability to create chances may doom them regardless.

Season pointers

Winners: Inter

Top-four finish: Roma, Milan, Como

Top scorer: Donyell Malen

Relegated: Monza, Frosinone, Lecce

Davide Bartesaghi can play a key role for Milan Credit: AC Milan via Getty Images

Breakout star: Davide Bartesaghi, Milan

While capable of playing centre-half and left-back, Bartesaghi, 20, is versatile enough to claim a bigger role as a wing-back under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Read more from the Big Kick-Off 2026-27:

Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?

La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again

Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders

2026-27 Serie A FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Serie A season start?

The 2026-27 Serie A season begins on Saturday, August 22, 2026, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Serie A title ?

Inter are the evens favourites to win the title, with Napoli, Juventus and Milan close together as second, third and fourth in the betting.

Who won Serie A last season?

Inter won their 21st title last season, finishing 11 points clear of Napoli.

How can I watch Serie A in the UK?

TNT Sports and HBO Max will show live Serie A matches in the UK this season.

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