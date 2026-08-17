Premier League 2026-27 top-four finish predictions and odds

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21.

2026-27 Premier League top-four finish odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the Premier League this season. Here are the latest odds:

Top-four finish Odds Arsenal 1-8 Man City 2-7 Liverpool 4-9 Man Utd 8-13 Chelsea 5-6 Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa 4-1 Bar 12-1

Odds correct at 9pm on Sunday, August 10

Best bets

Chelsea top-four finish

3pts 10-11 general

Nottingham top-six finish

1pt 8-1 general



2026-27 Premier League top-four preview

The introductions of the Conference League and an expanded Champions League mean that qualifying for Europe from the Premier League is no longer an exclusive club.

Nine English teams will be competing on the continent in 2026-27. And, while a top-four finish remains the traditional target for Champions League hopefuls, most bookmakers are also betting on who will make the top five and top six.

Backing teams at short odds in these markets can be perilous. Liverpool went off at 1-6 for a top-four finish last season and ended up fifth – behind 4-1 ante-post shots Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Newcastle, 8-15 to make the top six, came 12th in the final standings and 13-8 chances Tottenham were one place above the relegation zone.

Alonso could be the man to end the cycle of Stamford Bridge chaos

Arsenal have been in the top two for the past four seasons while Manchester City haven’t finished outside the top four since 2009-10.

But Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool and Michael Carrick’s United are worth swerving in the top-four betting and Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea look more appealing.

Liverpool lost 12 of their 38 league games during a disappointing title defence in 2025-26 and their shaky rearguard is unlikely to tighten up under Iraola.

United won 12 of their 17 games after Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim. However, they faced several out-of-form or distracted opponents and their new-manager bounce may not last long in 2026-27.

Chelsea slumped to tenth in the table last season, although there were excuses for that lowly finish.

They had a busy 2025 summer, winning the Club World Cup in the USA, and lost Levi Colwill, their best centre-back, to a serious knee injury shortly before the start of the campaign.

Star man Cole Palmer had ten weeks on the sidelines in the autumn but Chelsea still started December as third-favourites in the title betting.

Enzo Maresca’s proposed move to City clearly unsettled the club, even before his departure was confirmed on New Year’s Day.

Despite continuing the campaign under Liam Rosenior and interim boss Calum McFarlane, the Blues reached the FA Cup final and the EFL Cup semi-finals.

And their Champions League results included a 3-0 home win over Barcelona and a 3-2 victory at Napoli, who had not lost at home for more than a year.

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso will be hoping Cole Palmer (left) is back to his best this season Credit: Getty Images

With no European football this season, Alonso should be confident of making at least the top four.

Off-seasons are rarely dull at Stamford Bridge. Few Chelsea fans would have expected to be cheering on Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck and Mykhailo Mudryk this season – not to mention Valentin Barco, the Argentinian scamp slapped by Jude Bellingham after the World Cup semi-final.

But the signings of France centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace and Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa are exciting and Brazilian forward Joao Pedro had an excellent first season at the club.

And Marco Palestra’s arrival from Atalanta gives Alonso the option to play with wing-backs, as he did with enormous success at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso should have more time to implement his ideas than rivals such as Maresca, Iraola and Carrick, who are all involved in the Champions League, so a fresh Chelsea side could be set for a strong season.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth may struggle to emulate last season’s fourth- and sixth-placed finishes. But Nottingham Forest merit a small bet to make the top six under Oliver Glasner, who led Crystal Palace to FA Cup and Conference League glory in the past two years.

Glasner’s Eagles finished 15th last term, one place above Forest, although their xG figures suggest they deserved better results.

His Palace side earned a club-record 53 points in 2024-25 and he took Wolfsburg to fourth place in the 2020-21 Bundesliga before lifting the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt the following year.

Well-backed Forest could seal European return

Forest, like Chelsea, had a wild 2025-26 season, employing four different managers before the end of February.

The last of them, Vitor Pereira, dragged the Tricky Trees out of trouble with a run of one loss in their last ten games including handsome wins against Tottenham (3-0), Burnley (4-1), Sunderland (5-0) and Chelsea (3-1).

That sequence started with a 2-2 draw at the Etihad , where Elliot Anderson scored Forest’s equaliser.

Anderson’s sale to City is a blow, albeit softened by the massive transfer fee. Forest will be desperate to keep top goalscorer Morgan Gibbs-White but Austria midfielder Xaver Schlager looks a smart free signing.

The Tricky Trees have been popular on bet365’s ante-post season handicap – just as Sunderland were last summer, before their surprise seventh-placed finish.

Two seasons ago, Forest came seventh under Nuno Espirito Santo, just one point off the fifth Champions League spot.

If Glasner is backed in the transfer market then his golden touch could take them back into European contention.

Read more on the Premier League:

Premier League: James Milton's top tips for the title

Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Haaland

Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop

Sack race: Which manager will be first to leave?

Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Best bets for the new season

2026-27 Premier League FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 21, 2026, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Premier League?

Arsenal are favourites to retain the title, with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to be their closest challengers.

Who won the Premier League title last season?

Arsenal won the 2025-26 Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought by finishing top of the table ahead of Manchester City.

How can I watch the Premier League in the UK?

Sky Sports and TNT Sports share the live broadcast rights for the Premier League in the UK.

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