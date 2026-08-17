Premier League 2026-27 title predictions, outright odds and best bets

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21.

2026-27 Premier League winner odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the Premier League this season. Here are the latest odds:

To win the title Odds Arsenal 6-4 Man City 11-4 Liverpool 5-1 Man Utd 7-1 Chelsea 8-1 Tottenham 20-1 Aston Villa 40-1 Bar 150-1

Odds correct at 9pm on Sunday, August 10

Best bets

Arsenal-Manchester City straight forecast

2pts 8-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Manchester City-Arsenal straight forecast

1pt 10-1 bet365, BoyleSports



2026-27 Premier League preview

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park on May 24, marking the end of the 2025-26 top-flight campaign and the start of an off-season with no ‘off’ switch.

The following week, Crystal Palace won the Conference League before the Gunners lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

As soon as Gabriel’s missed penalty against PSG had landed, football fans’ focus turned to a balmy, and occasionally barmy, World Cup summer.

Once sleep patterns returned to normal after the sprawling tournament in North America, Premier League punters’ first task was to remind themselves who is in charge of each club.

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park on May 24, marking the end of the 2025-26 top-flight campaign and the start of an off-season with no ‘off’ switch.

The following week, Crystal Palace won the Conference League before the Gunners lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

As soon as Gabriel’s missed penalty against PSG had landed, football fans’ focus turned to a balmy, and occasionally barmy, World Cup summer.

Once sleep patterns returned to normal after the sprawling tournament in North America, Premier League punters’ first task was to remind themselves who is in charge of each club.

Mikel Arteta’s first league title coincided with the end of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City and nine of the 20 teams will start the new season under a new manager.

Only Arsenal’s Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Daniel Farke of Leeds have been at their current clubs for more than two seasons.

Apart from Arteta, Michael Carrick is the longest-serving manager of a team in the top six of the title betting, having taken charge of 17 games at Manchester United.

But, as former Lens manager Pierre Sage, now at Crystal Palace, might say: "Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose" – the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Last term, Arsenal and Manchester City filled the top two spots in the Premier League for the third time in four seasons.

The exception was 2024-25, when Liverpool won the league with the Gunners second and the Citizens third, despite a poor campaign by their high standards.

Top two appear a cut above revamped chasing pack

The odds about Arsenal and City finishing ahead of their 18 rivals again make plenty of appeal.

Arteta’s men won the league by seven points – hardly an accurate reflection of their tortuous title run-in – and City were another seven points ahead of third-placed United.

The Gunners’ title odds may look cramped for a side who made hard work of winning the league last season, having finished as runners-up in the previous three years.

There may well be some physical hangover after a gruelling 2025-26 season in which Arsenal clinched the title with only one game to spare and played 25 matches in the domestic cups and Champions League.

Arteta was probably less than thrilled to see Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka playing 90 minutes of England’s World Cup bronze-medal match against France.

Both players had struggled with fitness during the tournament and key Arsenal centre-back William Saliba suffered a back injury in France’s semi-final defeat to Spain.

But the psychological boost of winning a first league title since 2004 should not be underestimated.

Arsenal’s triumphant campaign was far from perfect. They looked bereft of creativity at times, not helped by the injuries restricting Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz to 25, 16 and seven league starts.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres had a patchy first season in north London but Arsenal have an outstanding defence in front of brilliant goalkeeper David Raya.

Arsenal look unlikely to experience the sort of slump that derailed Liverpool's title defence Credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The age profile of the squad suggests the Gunners are unlikely to drop off spectacularly, although Manchester City know the champions are beatable.

Arsenal needed a late Gabriel Martinelli equaliser in last season’s league game at the Emirates, where Guardiola parked the bus for the last 20 minutes – surely for the first time in his illustrious coaching career.

City were convincing 2-0 winners against the Gunners in March’s EFL Cup final before beating them 2-1 at the Etihad in April.

That result left Pep’s men as 4-6 title favourites with six games remaining but they drew 3-3 at Everton, conceding three goals in 13 second-half minutes, to hand the initiative back to Arsenal.

Succeeding Guardiola is a massive challenge for Enzo Maresca, who has had two previous spells on City’s coaching staff.

But the Citizens have been steadily remoulding their squad since January 2025. Their signings in the past three transfer windows include goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, classy playmaker Rayan Cherki, centre-back Marc Guehi, forward Antoine Semenyo and England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The arrival of Anderson is even more significant as Spain’s World Cup hero Rodri is expected to join Barcelona after making only 18 Premier League starts in his last two injury-hit seasons. His absences, understandably, made it harder for City to control games but they were still the highest-scoring team in the division last season.

Erling Haaland is a short-priced favourite to win a fourth Golden Boot – matching the Premier League record held by Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah – and Maresca led Chelsea to Club World Cup glory last summer.

Reds' defence could again leave them vulnerable

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are hoping for fresh starts rather than false dawns under Carrick, Andoni Iraola, Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

All four contenders have some cause for optimism but closing the gap on the top two will not be easy.

Liverpool got rid of title-winning manager Arne Slot after scraping into the fifth Champions League spot with 25 points fewer than champions Arsenal.

The combination of a shaky defence and a change of style under Iraola may well leave the Reds vulnerable, as illustrated by their second-half implosion in a 4-2 pre-season defeat to Leeds.

And Liverpool must also remodel their attacking unit due to Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury.

Manchester United’s midfield overhaul is much needed but their defence is still unconvincing. They remain heavily reliant on Bruno Fernandes, who turns 32 in September and scored or set up 30 of their 69 league goals last season.

United’s league form undoubtedly benefited from their lack of European football – a boost that should help Chelsea and Tottenham this term – as well as early exits from both cup competitions.

Chelsea cannot be taken lightly with Alonso in charge but their muddled transfer strategy is a concern, as is the fact that every Blues manager has the Sword of Damocles dangling over them.

Tottenham’s early-summer spending caught the eye but it would require a huge turnaround for them to leap straight out of a relegation battle into a title race.

Aston Villa deserve enormous credit for making the top four and winning the Europa League in 2025-26.

The astute Emery cannot rest on those laurels, however.

Villa squeezed the maximum out of their Premier League performances last season and some xG models even rated them as a bottom-half team.

Like Carrick, Emery must cope with the demands of Champions League football this season and key men Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans have been sold to top-four rivals Chelsea and United.

Read more on the Premier League:

Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?

Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Haaland

Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop

Sack race: Which manager will be first to leave?

Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Best bets for the new season

2026-27 Premier League FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 21, 2026, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Premier League?

Arsenal are favourites to retain the title, with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to be their closest challengers.

Who won the Premier League title last season?

Arsenal won the 2025-26 Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought by finishing top of the table ahead of Manchester City.

How can I watch the Premier League in the UK?

Sky Sports and TNT Sports share the live broadcast rights for the Premier League in the UK.

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