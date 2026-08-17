Premier League 2026-27 relegation predictions and odds

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21.

2026-27 Premier League relegation odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the Premier League this season. Here are the latest odds:

Relegation Odds Hull 1-4 Coventry 4-6 Ipswich 4-6 Sunderland 3-1 Fulham 11-2 Leeds 6-1 Crystal Palace 6-1 Bar 8-1

Odds correct at 9pm on Sunday, August 10

Best bets

Number of promoted teams to be relegated – three

2pts 4-1 general

Hull to finish bottom

2pts 11-8 bet365



2026-27 Premier League relegation preview

Regular readers of the Big Kick-Off will be getting a sense of deja vu with the relegation market.

Again, the three promoted teams “lead” the relegation market – Hull, Coventry and Ipswich are all odds-on for an immediate return to the Championship, but after clean sweeps in 2023-24 and 2024-25, two clubs broke the mould in 2025-26.

While Burnley found trouble at every turn, Leeds and Sunderland found ways of competing with the best. The Whites’ switch to a 5-3-2 when trailing 2-0 at Manchester City in November is already written into Elland Road folklore, while the Black Cats’ summer business got them off to a strong start, ensuring they were never truly in the relegation mix.

Leeds have signed well. A year after failing to complete a deal, they have finally signed Harry Wilson after the Welshman’s best Premier League season of ten goals and seven assists. Sunderland have kept hold of Granit Xhaka and should also be too strong again.

New arrivals lack quality to hold their own in big time

Hull’s lack of transfer activity is a problem and they are backed to finish bottom. The playoff winners often have to play catch-up in the transfer market, and the Tigers’ efforts were also initially obstructed by restrictions placed upon them after previous late payments on transfers.

Sergej Jakirovic proved himself a thoughtful and resourceful coach in guiding the club to promotion. However, his squad lacks quality throughout.

Millennials will like having Coventry back in the Premier League and Frank Lampard clearly has a drive to prove he can coach at the top level. Their transfer business has been slender, but the atmosphere generated at the CBS Arena gives them a chance.

Ipswich went straight back down in 2024-25, with the club’s goal being to come back stronger the next season. They need to adapt to new boss Gary O’Neil after Kieran McKenna decided to step away following a roller coaster five years at Portman Road.

O’Neil has previously kept Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League, but those squads were dotted with top-flight experience and Town’s looks light in that respect.

Fulham's solid core should keep them afloat

Of the established order, Fulham look most likely to struggle. They are also hoping for big things from a new name after five years under the same coach. Marco Silva guided the Cottagers back to the Premier League before making them top-flight regulars with four mid-table finishes, missing out on a European finish by only one point last season.

Alvaro Arbeloa always felt like a puppet in his four months in charge of Real Madrid, but may get more autonomy in England. However, after taking over a squad that has lost Wilson and Raul Jimenez, both to free transfers, he appears set on reinforcing with players from Real’s academy.

Their talent is undoubted, yet they will take time to settle into English football and their new off-field circumstances.

Still, while the Cottagers may lack attacking penetration, they have an established goalkeeper and centre-back pairing, as well as midfield experience.

That should be enough to avoid relegation, with the three promoted teams tipped to go straight back down.

Read more on the Premier League:

Premier League: James Milton's top tips for the title

Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?

Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Haaland

Sack race: Which manager will be first to leave?

Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Best bets for the new season

2026-27 Premier League FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 21, 2026, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Premier League?

Arsenal are favourites to retain the title, with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to be their closest challengers.

Who won the Premier League title last season?

Arsenal won the 2025-26 Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought by finishing top of the table ahead of Manchester City.

How can I watch the Premier League in the UK?

Sky Sports and TNT Sports share the live broadcast rights for the Premier League in the UK.

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