Premier League 2026-27 Specials: Player of the Year, handicap, most assists and more

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21.

2026-27 Premier League specials preview

Season handicap

By Joe Casey

The Premier League handicap market is one of the most intriguing each season, with 19 of the 20 teams given a different headstart on the scratch side, who this term are Arsenal.

Liverpool started with zero points last term but ended up finishing second-bottom after picking up just 60 points.

Meanwhile, Sunderland were the handicap winners, finishing 14 clear of the second-best side after adding 54 points to their start of 52. Hull have the same handicap this term, which is the biggest of any team in the league.

A cumulative total of 100 points is usually needed to get the job done – it has been in nine of the last ten seasons – but the tightness of the Premier League last season means that bookmakers have been less generous with their starts for the new campaign.

For example, 11 teams had a start of more than 30 points last term, but that figure is just seven this time around. That means that a total in the 90s could be enough in a more compressed 2026-27 Premier League.

One team who have consistently outperformed expectations throughout their stint in the Premier League, and could do so again, is Bournemouth.

They finished second on the handicap table to Aston Villa two seasons ago and were just a point outside of the places last term.

The Cherries have lost head coach Andoni Iraola to Liverpool, but Marco Rose is a highly respected German coach who had plenty of success with RB Leipzig in his homeland.

Bournemouth finished sixth last season despite losing Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Antoine Semenyo, Dango Ouattara and Ilya Zabarnyi.

There looks set to be much less turnover in their playing squad this term, with Marcos Senesi their only notable departure at present.

Portugal international Antonio Silva will replace him in defence and the Cherries could hold on to the rest of their young attacking stars.

Bids for Alex Scott have been firmly rebuffed and an injury to Eli Junior Kroupi could prove to be a blessing in disguise, with the much-wanted forward unlikely to move now.

The exciting Rayan and Evanilson should kick on this term and Bournemouth look to have the depth to deal with their first European campaign.

While too much cannot be read into pre-season, it’s hard to be put off by a 10-1 win over Genoa or a 5-2 success against Augsburg.

With a 28-point headstart on the field, the Cherries make plenty of appeal.

Bournemouth +28

0.5pts each-way 18-1 bet365

Golden Glove

By Joe Casey

David Raya has won two and shared the other of the last three Premier League Golden Glove awards and looks a worthy favourite again.

The Spaniard kept 19 clean sheets last term while Arsenal allowed just 28.30 expected goals. The next best were Manchester City with 44.21, demonstrating just how tight the Gunners managed to keep things at the back.

They led the league in most defensive categories, from shots on target allowed (90) to opponent touches in the box (618).

Mikel Arteta’s defence-first approach is set to continue and while injuries to Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are not ideal, the defending champions look to have enough cover to cope.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is second-favourite to keep the most clean sheets, but considering the changes at City over the summer and just how far ahead of them Arsenal were defensively last term, he makes no appeal.

Likewise, Liverpool’s aggressive approach under Andoni Iraola should leave them open at the back and Alisson remains a big injury risk.

It is hard to see any others usurping Raya who looks a rock-solid favourite.

David Raya to win the Golden Glove

4pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

David Raya should again be a central figure in Arsenal's title aspirations Credit: Getty Images

Most assists

By Joe Casey

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes set the Premier League record for assists last season but he is worth taking on in that market this term.

City’s Rayan Cherki finished second for assists with 12, despite playing 1,280 minutes fewer than Fernandes, roughly the equivalent of 14 matches.

The Frenchman registered 0.55 open-play assists per 90 minutes last season, with the runner-up on that front managing just 0.34. His expected assists figure of 0.44 was clear of Fernandes’ 0.36, too.

Cherki is unlikely to get the game time which Fernandes does but the sheer number of chances that he creates could see him make up the difference, particularly with the extra burden of European football which United will have to contend with.

Erling Haaland is not often 80-1 in many markets but he is that price to register the most assists in the new campaign.

The Norwegian sneaked into the places with eight assists last season and also chipped in with one in the FA Cup final.

Haaland was surrounded by a settled front four for the second half of last season and more than half of his assists for City came in that time.

The 26-year-old is involved so heavily in the Citizens’ attacking play he can often pick up assists by proximity. He looks overpriced in this market.

Rayan Cherki most Premier League assists

2pts each-way 4-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Erling Haaland most Premier League assists

0.5pt each-way 80-1 Hills

PFA Player of the Year

By James Milton

The 2025-26 PFA Player of the Year will be announced on August 25 and shortlisted stars Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice also head the betting for the 2026-27 award.

The six-man shortlist for last season’s performances is completed by Rayan Cherki, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes, all of whom should again shine for their clubs.

Manchester United’s Fernandes is expected to win the 2025-26 award but Cherki and Raya appeal in the 2026-27 market.

Manchester City playmaker Cherki had an eye-catching debut Premier League campaign, contributing four goals and 12 assists despite starting only half of his club’s fixtures.

There should be far more to come from the 22-year-old France international. He played only 125 minutes on Les Bleus’ run to the World Cup semi-finals so fatigue is unlikely to hamper the progress of City’s exquisite attacking talent.

Raya watched on from the bench as fellow goalkeeper Unai Simon helped Spain to World Cup glory last month but he has a vital role to play in Arsenal’s title defence.

Keepers tend to be overlooked in this award although two of the first five winners were Pat Jennings in 1976 and Peter Shilton in 1978.

Raya has been outstanding for Arsenal ever since his move from Brentford, winning the Golden Glove in each of the past three seasons.

The Gunners’ defensive unit holds the key to their title chances and Raya merits a small bet given that he is twice the price of any other player shortlisted for the 2025-26 award.

Rayan Cherki to win PFA Player of the Year

0.5pt 12-1 general

David Raya to win PFA Player of the Year

0.5pt 50-1 general

Man City's Rayan Cherki should continue to dazzle Premier League defences this season Credit: Getty Images

Total points

By Jamie Griffith

The 2025-26 Premier League was one of the most open, with the notion that anybody can beat anybody ringing more true than ever.

Despite that, Arsenal still racked up 85 points on their way to the title and with most of their trophy rivals changing managers and plenty of teams lower down the table being weakened throughout the summer, it could be even more straightforward for Mikel Arteta’s men this time around.

Surprisingly, their points line has been set at just 78.5 by bet365, a total the Gunners can clear with ease.

The signing of midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes strengthens that area, Christos Tzolis adds another option on the wing and Bukayo Saka looked back to his best at the World Cup.

And with the best defence in the division Arsenal look justified title favourites. It is hard to see them regressing, especially enough to fail to hit the 80-point mark, something they have achieved in three of the past four seasons.

One of the many teams with a new manager is Nottingham Forest, whose decision to bring in Oliver Glasner should pay dividends.

The Austrian earned 53 points in his one full season at Crystal Palace and it would be no surprise to see the Reds get a similar amount this term.

Palace’s tally dropped to 45 in 2025-26 but that was a price worth paying to land the Conference League and Glasner has a stronger squad to work with at the City Ground.

Xaver Schlager is a solid enough replacement for Elliot Anderson while Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo, Neco Williams and Igor Jesus could thrive in Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Forest averaged 1.41 points per game under Vitor Pereira last season, enough to claim 53 over a full campaign, and Glasner can keep the feel-good factor going in Nottingham.

Arsenal over 78.5 points

4pts 6-5 bet365

Nottingham Forest over 48.5 points

2pts 6-5 bet365

Read more on the Premier League:

Premier League: James Milton's top tips for the title

Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?

Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Haaland

Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop

Sack race: Which manager will be first to leave?

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Best bets for the new season

2026-27 Premier League FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 21, 2026, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Premier League?

Arsenal are favourites to retain the title, with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to be their closest challengers.

Who won the Premier League title last season?

Arsenal won the 2025-26 Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought by finishing top of the table ahead of Manchester City.

How can I watch the Premier League in the UK?

Sky Sports and TNT Sports share the live broadcast rights for the Premier League in the UK.

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