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Premier League Sack Race 2026-27: first manager to leave odds and predictions
Who will be the first Premier League manager sacked in 2026-27? Here are our predictions, odds, and analysis of those under pressure
Chelsea's Xabi Alonso is one of a raft of new managers in the Premier League this seasonCredit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.
All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.
When does the Premier League season start?
The 2026-27 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21.
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