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Premier League 2026-27 Golden Boot predictions and top goalscorer odds

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2026-27? Here are our top goalscorer predictions, odds, and analysis of the main contenders

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Racing Post Sport
Erling Haaland is the big favourite to win the Golden Boot again – but other hold each-way appeal
Erling Haaland is the big favourite to win the Golden Boot again – but other hold each-way appealCredit: Getty Images

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.

All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21.

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