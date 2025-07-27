Premier League 2025-26: Top-four finish predictions, odds and best bets

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of the Big Kick-Off .

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2025-26 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 15.