Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Tipping
premium
Premier League 2025-26: Sack race predictions, odds and best bets to be the first manager to leave
Who will be the first Premier League manager sacked in 2025-26? Here are our predictions, odds, and analysis of those under pressure
The bookies expect new Brentford boss Keith Andrews (left) to be under pressure from the offCredit: Getty Images
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of the Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2025-26 campaign.
All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here and use promo code BKO2025 to sign up for our Ultimate package for just £20 for the first month. This will allow you to access the Racing Post digital edition, plus all our premium content.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Kick-Off
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Simon Giles: How a clean bill of health helped Liverpool take the title
- Mark Langdon: Manchester revival a big part of my betting masterplan
- Championship: Dan Childs' tips include 16-1 and 40-1 top goalscorer fancies
- Premier League: Which teams are destined for relegation?
- Premier League: Top goalscorer tips at 20-1 and 175-1
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Simon Giles: How a clean bill of health helped Liverpool take the title
- Mark Langdon: Manchester revival a big part of my betting masterplan
- Championship: Dan Childs' tips include 16-1 and 40-1 top goalscorer fancies
- Premier League: Which teams are destined for relegation?
- Premier League: Top goalscorer tips at 20-1 and 175-1