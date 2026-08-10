Nick Goff: Terrific Thiago can fire Brentford to new heights

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off , our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.

Professional punter Nick Goff joined us on our pre-season show and his thoughts are available for free below.

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My starting position in the Premier League was to find a reason to oppose champions Arsenal. It can be hard for a team who have just won the title for the first time to maintain their intensity.

A lot of the Gunners’ goals came from set-pieces but football never stands still. Teams will work out how to defend those situations better so their set-piece edge may be reduced.

But the more I look at the other contenders, the more I think Arsenal’s odds should be shorter than they are – if they play to last season’s level.

There are lots of question marks over everyone but by far the fewest doubts about Arsenal.

Manchester City will miss those little bits of genius that Pep Guardiola came up with – such as playing Matheus Nunes at right-back. He’s clearly not a full-back but somehow, in Pep’s systems, everyone would fit like a glove.

So this season there’s a chance that we might see the cracks Pep had papered over at City and if there’s a drop-off in Erling Haaland’s output then they’ve got big problems.

They’ve signed some strange central midfielders over the years and Rodri would be impossible to replace. At Nottingham Forest, Elliot Anderson probably did his best work without the ball – but City have the ball most of the time, which might reduce his impact.

Those are some of the challenges facing Enzo Maresca but he’s not the only new manager to assess.

Carrick’s United could be overrated

Manchester United look too short under Michael Carrick. He’s simply not at the same level tactically as Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, Andoni Iraola at Liverpool and even Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham.

United finished above Liverpool last season but I never rated them as a better team than the Reds.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are good players but not title-winning signings. The jury’s still out on striker Benjamin Sesko and I don’t expect United to kick on, especially with Champions League football.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were so good off the pitch, finding players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson.

They completely lost their way in the transfer market last summer and it may take time for them to get back to being the Liverpool of old.

Alonso did a great job in Germany and I can see him improving Chelsea much more quickly than the other new managers do at their clubs.

For all the money Chelsea have spent, they’re still a few players away from challenging for the title but there’s a really good team in there. If Arsenal did have a big drop-off, Chelsea might be best placed to capitalise.

Harry Wilson improves an already solid Leeds team Credit: Getty Images

Take a chance on big-priced contenders

It’s unlikely that we’ll see another team like Leicester winning the Premier League but there are similarities to the season they won it.

With all these managerial changes, a lot of the big clubs are at least 12 months away from where they want to be.

I’m not going to throw out a 1,000-1 shot for the title but I will be backing Brighton, Brentford and Leeds in various markets: to finish in the top four, top six and top half, to be top at Christmas, on the season handicap and in the cup competitions.

Brighton are a settled side with scope for improvement and their recruitment is just brilliant.

Brentford tick a lot of boxes. They’re a good set-piece side, Keith Andrews did a great job last season and they’ve signed Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, who could easily be a £100 million player next summer.

Bees striker Igor Thiago is worth an each-way bet for the Golden Boot. He came second last year, scored eight penalties and started a World Cup game for Brazil.

Thiago is close to being an elite-level striker and could be in for 17 or 18 goals, which you can’t say about many players other than Haaland.

Leeds are another good, stable side. Harry Wilson adds goals from midfield and they’re one of the clubs who could have a great season.

At the other end of the table, there’s a case to be made for Ipswich or Coventry staying up, dragging a more established team into trouble.

Crystal Palace look vulnerable. Not only have they lost Oliver Glasner, a great coach, but also Dougie Freedman, who was in charge of recruitment and made some excellent signings before his departure last year.

It’s almost certain Palace will regress, although maybe not enough to be sucked into a relegation battle.

Settled Saints out for redemption in Championship

The Championship market revolves around West Ham and I wouldn’t be shocked if they turned out to be a 100-point team.

On the other hand, the mood at the London Stadium could get pretty vicious if the Hammers start slowly and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is the type of guy who could just walk away.

I don’t want to back them at about 7-4 for the title and the biggest challenge could come from my team Wolves.

We don’t know much about manager Cesar Peixoto and there’s still a lot of business to be done this summer but I like the look of the front three.

Spanish forward Fer Lopez is a proper player. He had an excellent loan spell at Celta Vigo last season and has been the best player on the pitch in every pre-season game for Wolves.

If Lopez and Mateus Mane are playing behind Raul Jimenez, that’s a class above most Championship frontlines.

There’s no doubt that Southampton were the best team not to go up. They had a crazy end to the season, getting kicked out of the playoffs, and start on minus four this time.

I wouldn’t back them to win the league – there could be further sanctions for manager Tonda Eckert – but they’ve kept the squad together and it’s unthinkable that they miss out on the top eight.

Middlesbrough were on my shortlist but they’ve lost Hayden Hackney, the best player in the division last season.

Raul Jimenez still has plenty to offer Wolves in the Championship Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

I had Preston down as relegation candidates at the start of last term and not much has changed. Losing key midfielder Ben Whiteman to Wrexham is a blow and the money’s not there to replace him.

League One favourites Leicester may be in a similar situation to West Ham in terms of the tense atmosphere at home games.

Their fans don’t expect to be in League One and new boss Russell Martin can take time to get his style of play across to a team.

Sheffield Wednesday probably need more than one summer to turn everything around so MK Dons are more interesting contenders.

They’ve just come up from League Two but I think they’re suited to playing at a higher level and Ryan Wintle is a smart signing. He was promoted from League One with Cardiff last season, when he was one of the best midfielders in the division.

I’m not rushing to back West Ham or Leicester at the prices but I do think League Two favourites Salford are a good bet. Player for player, their squad is head and shoulders above the rest of the division.

They won’t have things all their own way. Teams coming out of the National League have a good record so York and Rochdale have to be respected even though both clubs have lost their managers since winning promotion.

Oldham, in their second season back in the EFL, could challenge for promotion. They quietly improved as the season went on, haven’t lost many players and have some money to spend.

Brilliant Barca should contend for the Champions League

In the Champions League, I want to be against Paris Saint-Germain. I don’t think they were quite as good last season and to win it three times in a row is a big ask.

Barcelona are favourites to win La Liga but the same price as Real Madrid in the Champions League market, which doesn’t make much sense.

If Rodri arrives, then Barca should probably be favourites for the Champions League. With him sitting in front of Barca’s back four, helping them defensively, they’ll concede fewer goals in knockout ties and could be hard to stop.

The coaching at Barcelona is clearly excellent, the age profile of the squad suggests they’re approaching their peak and they also look a great bet at about evens to win La Liga.

Read more from the Big Kick-Off:

Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race

Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe

Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface

James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season

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