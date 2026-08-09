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Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe

Anything can happen in football – just ask Hull, Lincoln and Bromley supporters

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Group Sports Director
Mark Langdon is urging punters to channel their inner Ted Lasso
Mark Langdon is urging punters to channel their inner Ted LassoCredit: FIFA via Getty Images

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.

All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.

It’s always this stage of the season that football fans can summon their inner Ted Lasso and believe something special is around the corner.

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