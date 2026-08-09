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League Two 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds
Get expert 2026-27 League Two predictions, latest title odds, promotion candidates, top goalscorer picks, and relegation analysis
Ellis Harrison's Bristol Rovers are among the fancied runners in League TwoCredit: Leicester City FC via Getty Imag
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.
All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.
When does the League Two season start?
The 2026-27 League Two season starts on Saturday, August 15.
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