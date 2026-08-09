Spanish La Liga 2026-27 predictions: title, relegation and odds

When does the La Liga season start?

The 2026-27 La Liga season starts on Saturday, August 15.

2026-27 La Liga winner odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the Premier League this season. Here are the latest odds:

Winner Odds Barcelona 4-5 Real Madrid 11-10 Atletico Madrid 14-1 Real Betis 50-1 Villarreal 66-1 Athletic Bilbao 66-1 Bar 100-1

Odds correct at 9pm on Sunday, August 10

Best bets

Barcelona to win La Liga

3pts 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Osasuna to be relegated

1pt 5-1 general

2026-27 La Liga preview

Jose Mourinho arrived for his first spell as Real Madrid manager immediately after leading Inter to a sensational treble. Sixteen years on, things are quite different as he heads back to the Bernabeu following trophyless spells at Fenerbahce and Benfica.

Mourinho is no longer one of Europe’s elite managers and it is telling of Madrid’s situation that they have had to turn to the experienced Portuguese as a last-gasp effort to wrestle back the title from Barcelona.

Real have watched their rivals lift the trophy in back-to-back seasons, but the issues run far deeper than just on the pitch.

Neither Xabi Alonso nor Alvaro Arbeloa – both now in west London with Chelsea and Fulham – could control a squad of superstars last term, with reports of frequent training-ground bust-ups.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

There was also a disconnect between the defence and attack. Vinicius Junior (1.0) and Kylian Mbappe (0.2) ranked 336th and 344th out of 344 La Liga players for defensive contributions per 90 minutes last term, with that unwillingness to track back proving costly.

Mourinho’s reputation as a hard taskmaster could see an uptick in effort from Madrid’s stars but even some slight improvement is unlikely to be enough to close the gap, especially with the majority of Real’s new signings doing little to inspire confidence.

Bernardo Silva brings experience but he is far from the player he was in his prime, Marc Cucurella arrives following a poor season with Chelsea and Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries leave a lot to be desired at the back.

Yan Diomande is the one exciting signing. However, the attack was already scoring plenty and there are simply too many other issues at the Bernabeu to consider them for the title, meaning it is likely to be no way Jose for Real and their desperate roll of the dice.

Flick's Barca set for another slick success

That leaves the red carpet rolled out for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona and they look set to oblige.

Barca have won the last two titles with a young squad and the experience of those successes, as well as a World Cup triumph for the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, will only help in the long run.

Led by Yamal, one of the world’s best players, this is a team ready to challenge on all fronts. Pedri, Cubarsi and Raphinha are also among the elite in their positions, while the additions of speedsters Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi add more strings to a frightening attacking bow.

Flick’s uncompromising, gung-ho style has already proved successful and Barcelona, despite a short price, are worth backing to maintain their stranglehold on La Liga – even more so if they land Rodri.

Osasuna vulnerable after losing star man Munoz

The three promoted teams – Malaga, Deportivo and Racing Santander – are favourites to be relegated but further down the market, Osasuna look a huge price for the drop.

The Pamplona club survived only thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker last term and a poor summer suggests things could get even worse.

Manager Alessio Lisci’s departure is not a disaster but his replacement, Luis Miguel Ramis, is hardly a step up, having done most of his work in Spain’s second tier, with little success.

To make matters worse, star man Victor Munoz has departed for Liverpool. That leaves an already average side without their chief creator and the lack of new arrivals has them looking vulnerable.

Season pointers

Winners: Barcelona

Top-four finish: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappe

Relegated: Malaga, Levante, Osasuna

Jon Gorrotxategi of Real Sociedad is a player to watch in La Liga this season Credit: Getty Images

Breakout star: Jon Gorrotxategi, Real Sociedad

An elite engine, football intelligence and ball-winning ability make him a complete midfielder.

The Real Sociedad man is key to his team’s system, with a big-money move and place in the Spain squad likely to arrive sooner rather than later for the 23-year-old.

Read more from the Big Kick-Off 2026-27:

Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?

Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG

Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders

2026-27 LA Liga FAQs

When does the 2026-27 La Liga season start?

The 2026-27 La Liga season begins on Saturday, August 15, 2026, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 La Liga ?

Barcelona are favourites to retain the title, with Real Madrid expected to be their closest challengers.

Who won La Liga last season?

Barcelona won the 2025-26 La Liga title by eight points from Real Madrid and will be seeking a third successive triumph this season.

How can I watch La Liga in the UK?

La Liga games will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK, with Disney+ also having the broadcast rights to some matches.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.