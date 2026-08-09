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James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
Racing Post Sport's James Milton takes a sideways look at the new campaign
Chelsea player-manager-in-waiting Jordan HendersonCredit: Chelsea FC
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.
All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.
It doesn’t seem more than five minutes since the last of the toys chucked out of Argentina’s pram were being cleared off the MetLife Stadium pitch.
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more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
- Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
- Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
- Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
- Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
- Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
- Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
- Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
- Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG