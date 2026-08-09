James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off , our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.

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It doesn’t seem more than five minutes since the last of the toys chucked out of Argentina’s pram were being cleared off the MetLife Stadium pitch.