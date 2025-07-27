Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Tipping
premium
German Bundesliga 2025-26: Winner, without Bayern, relegation and top goalscorer predictions
Read our full Bundesliga 2025-26 preview: predictions for the title – with and without Bayern – relegation, and top goalscorer
Can anyone challenge Bayern Munich's Bundesliga supremacy?Credit: Getty Images
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of the Big Kick-Off.
The Racing Post Sport team have put together the essential betting guide to the 2025-26 campaign, featuring expert tips and analysis on the Premier League, EFL, Scotland, Europe and more.
All Big Kick-Off content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Kick-Off
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Simon Giles: How a clean bill of health helped Liverpool take the title
- Mark Langdon: Manchester revival a big part of my betting masterplan
- Championship: Dan Childs' tips include 16-1 and 40-1 top goalscorer fancies
- Premier League: Which teams are destined for relegation?
- Premier League: Top goalscorer tips at 20-1 and 175-1
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Simon Giles: How a clean bill of health helped Liverpool take the title
- Mark Langdon: Manchester revival a big part of my betting masterplan
- Championship: Dan Childs' tips include 16-1 and 40-1 top goalscorer fancies
- Premier League: Which teams are destined for relegation?
- Premier League: Top goalscorer tips at 20-1 and 175-1