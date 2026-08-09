Championship 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off , our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.

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When does the Championship season start?

The 2026-27 Championship season starts on Friday, August 14.