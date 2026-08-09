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German Bundesliga 2026-27 predictions: title, relegation and odds

Get expert Bundesliga 2026-27 predictions: Season preview featuring outright title odds, top goalscorer tips, and relegation analysis

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Racing Post Sport
Harry Kane had a sensational scoring season with Bayern Munich
Harry Kane had a sensational scoring season with Bayern MunichCredit: Getty Images

The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.

All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.

When does the Bundesliga season start?

The 2026-27 Bundesliga season starts on Friday, August 28.

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