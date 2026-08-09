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German Bundesliga 2026-27 predictions: title, relegation and odds
Get expert Bundesliga 2026-27 predictions: Season preview featuring outright title odds, top goalscorer tips, and relegation analysis
Harry Kane had a sensational scoring season with Bayern MunichCredit: Getty Images
The new football season is nearly here, and that means one thing – the return of The Big Kick-Off, our in-depth betting preview of the 2026-27 campaign.
All content is now available online for Racing Post+ subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up for our Tipping package in order to access all Big Kick-Off content.
When does the Bundesliga season start?
The 2026-27 Bundesliga season starts on Friday, August 28.
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more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
- James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
- Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
- Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
- Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
- James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
- Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
- Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
- Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop