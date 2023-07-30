Racing Post logo
2023-24 Premier League relegation odds, best bets and predictions: Toffees may finally fall after several near misses

The Big-Kick Off: relegation bets and predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season

Best relegation bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season
Everton’s hopes of survival could rest on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-LewinCredit: Tony McArdle - Everton FC

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

Friday, August 11

2023-24 Premier League relegation odds

1-3 Luton, 8-11 Sheffield United, 5-2 Bournemouth, 13-5 Nottingham Forest, 3 Burnley, Everton, 7-2 Wolves, Fulham, 7 Crystal Palace, 17-2 Brentford, 12 bar.

Best relegation bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season

Everton to be relegated
2pts 3-1 general

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 21:00, 30 July 2023
