Football tips

Swansea v West Brom predictions and odds: Swans can keep up flying finish

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Swansea v West Brom in the Championship on Monday

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin
Swansea City head coach Russell MartinCredit: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Where to watch Swansea v West Brom

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Swansea draw no bet
2pts 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Swansea v West Brom odds

Swansea 11-5
West Brom 13-10
Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Swansea v West Brom predictions

West Brom are involved in a five-team scrap to fill the two remaining playoff places on the final day of the Championship season, but their hopes could be extinguished by defeat at Swansea.

Eighth-placed Albion are in the uncomfortable position of needing substantial help from elsewhere as they bid to bridge the two-point gap to the top six.

But they face a tough enough problem in trying to overcome the Swans, who have ended the season with a rattle.

Swansea saw their own slim playoff dreams die with a 1-1 draw away to Hull last weekend, but they are on an eight-game unbeaten run and have won their last two matches at the Liberty Stadium.

Russell Martin's side could be a team to watch next term, but they will be fully focused on achieving a successful end to the 2022-23 campaign and can take advantage of a West Brom side who have struggled for consistency on the road.

Albion have lost seven of their last ten away games and another defeat looks on the cards against Swansea, who triumphed 3-2 at The Hawthorns in October.

Key stat

Swansea are unbeaten in eight Championship games

Today's top sports betting stories

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 16:15, 7 May 2023
