Sunderland v Ipswich predictions and odds: Expect ambitious teams to go for goals

Where to watch Sunderland v Ipswich

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score

Sunderland v Ispwich odds

Sunderland 6-4

Ipswich 19-10

Draw 12-5

Sunderland v Ipswich team news

Sunderland

The Black Cats remain without Ross Stewart, who has been sidelined since January. They are set to turn to young striker Luis Semedo to lead the line, while Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe is in line for his debut.

Ipswich

The Tractor Boys will be without the suspended Harry Clarke while first-choice goalkeeper Christian Walton is a doubt.

Sunderland v Ipswich predictions

Promoted Ipswich are already being linked with a push towards the Premier League and they start the season at 16-1 for the Championship title, shorter than a Sunderland side who finished sixth last season.

However, the Black Cats look set to pick up where they left off, having squeezed into the playoffs despite being overwhelmed with injuries. Tony Mowbray did an excellent job and he will be happy to see that the club have held firm amid top-flight interest in winger Jack Clarke.

Both sides look set to be attacking forces in the Championship this season, with Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson looking good for Ipswich in pre-season.

Ipswich still have the core of the side who hit 101 League One goals last term and they’re one of the most impressive sides to come out of the third tier in recent years.

With Sunderland investing in youth to build an exciting, attacking side it’s worth backing goals in their season opener.

Key stat

Sunderland scored in 19 of their 23 home games last term, but they conceded 33 of their 55 goals against at the Stadium of Light.

Probable teams

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, Batth, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke; Semedo

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Taylor; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Hirst

