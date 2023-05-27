Sunday's Premier League match predictions and free football tips: Citizens may go easy on Bees

Best bets

Brentford or draw double chance v Manchester City

2pts 21-20 Hills

Mo Salah to score anytime v Southampton

1pt Evs bet365

Crystal Palace to win & both teams to score v Nottingham Forest

1pt 9-4 bet365

Sunday's match predictions

Arsenal v Wolves predictions

For so long it looked as if Arsenal would be the team to end Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League title but Mikel Arteta’s men ultimately ran out of steam.

Nonetheless, it’s been an excellent season for the Gunners, who end the season at home to a Wolves side who have powered away from relegation danger under Julen Lopetegui.

There could be a real end-of-term feel at the Emirates.

Brentford v Manchester City predictions

Premier League champions Manchester City may be in energy-preservation mode on the final day ahead of the upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals, but Brentford still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe and the Bees can use their fantastic home record to their advantage today.

Brentford have lost just two home league games all season and are the only side to have defeated Manchester City at the Etihad in the past 13 months. They have won four of their last five assignments and could profit against a potentially heavily-rotated City outfit who have failed to win three of their last five games on the road.

Chelsea v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle’s fans will be in full voice at Stamford Bridge after seeing their side secure a top-four finish, although the Magpies will be missing influential midfielder Joelinton for the trip to the capital.

Chelsea were woeful in defeat at Manchester United on Thursday and Frank Lampard, in his last game as Blues boss, will again be without a host of players today.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest predictions

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have found their own routes to Premier League survival, but the Eagles should soar when the sides meet at Selhurst Park.

Veteran Palace gaffer Roy Hodgson expects the game to be his last match in charge – although he has refused to rule out remaining at the club – and it was his return which sparked the resurgence that secured safety for the Eagles.

The hosts have taken ten points from the last 12 available at Selhurst Park and face a Forest side who have lost nine of their last 11 away games. They have scored in five of their last six, though, so don’t back against them grabbing a goal in defeat.

Manchester United v Fulham predictions

Tempers flared when Fulham last visited Old Trafford in March, but there is far less riding on today’s meeting than there was on that FA Cup clash.

United will be keen to continue their winning run ahead of next weekend’s FA Cup final while Fulham can play with freedom after a fine first season back in the top flight.

Southampton v Liverpool predictions

Manchester United’s midweek thrashing of Chelsea ended Liverpool’s top-four aspirations but Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be keen to end on a high at relegated Southampton.

The Saints have taken just ten points from 18 home games this season, conceding 33 goals in the process.

Mo Salah has fond memories of facing the Saints. The Egyptian star has scored seven goals and assisted three more in ten league meetings with the south-coast outfit so may fancy his chances of a strong finish to the season.

The Liverpool talisman has had an underwhelming season by his sky-high standards, but he has scored seven goals in his last nine outings and will reach 20 league goals for the third successive season with another strike at St Mary’s.

