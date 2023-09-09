Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions, betting odds and tips: Flying Finns shouldn't be taken lightly by Denmark

When to bet by

5pm Sunday

Best bet

Finland or draw double chance v Denmark

1pt 5-4 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Group H of Euro 2024 qualifying is turning out to be one of the most competitive with the top four separated by only three points at the halfway stage.

Slovenia are third on ten points after five games but, barring an upset of huge proportions, should bank another three points in San Marino.

Victory would see them move up to second because top two Finland and Denmark meet in Helsinki in arguably the most meaningful qualifier taking place on Sunday.

Finland have reeled off four straight wins to move top of the pile in Group H after losing 3-1 to the Danes in their opening match of qualifying.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored a hat-trick that night and he should be fresh for this rematch after playing only the final half hour of Denmark's 4-0 stroll against San Marino on Thursday.

The Danes have come a cropper in their two away games of qualifying, though, relinquishing a two-goal lead to lose in Kazakhstan before a 1-1 draw at Slovenia in June.

And while they made the semi-finals of the last Euros, they failed to live up to expectations at the World Cup last year and a Finland side battle-hardened after a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan in midweek look vastly overpriced to continue their excellent run.

The Finns have not conceded since Hojlund's hat-trick on the opening matchday and may pick up at least another point.

