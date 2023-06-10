Soccer Aid predictions and odds: Penalties could again be on the cards in charity clash

Where to watch Soccer Aid

ITV1, Sunday 7.30pm

Best bet

Draw

Soccer Aid odds

England XI 19-20

World XI 9-5

Draw 10-3

Soccer Aid predictions

Soccer Aid returns for its 12th edition on Sunday as celebrities and ex-footballers team up for a charity clash between England XI and World XI at the London Stadium.

World XI are on a run of four wins in a row and have been boosted by some eyecatching talent including current Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster, Francesco Totti and Nani.

Many of the usual faces turn out for England, with new recruits Gary Cahill and Jack Wilshere making their debuts.

With celebrity goalkeepers in the second half, expect that period to produce the majority of the goalmouth action, David James will feature in the first half for England and Foster for the World XI.

Four of the last five Soccer Aid matches have gone to a penalty shootout and as a result the draw after 90 minutes looks overpriced.

Celebrities will be desperate to be the shootout heroes and for a charity match with the aim of raising money, the more drama and entertainment the better.

