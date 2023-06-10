Racing Post logo
Football tips

Soccer Aid predictions and odds: Penalties could again be on the cards in charity clash

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for England XI v World XI in Soccer Aid on Sunday

Lee Mack scoring the winning penalty at last year's Soccer Aid
Lee Mack scoring the winning penalty at last year's Soccer AidCredit: Alex Pantling

Where to watch Soccer Aid

ITV1, Sunday 7.30pm 

Best bet

Draw
1pt 10-3 Hills

Soccer Aid odds

England XI 19-20
World XI 9-5
Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Soccer Aid predictions

Soccer Aid returns for its 12th edition on Sunday as celebrities and ex-footballers team up for a charity clash between England XI and World XI at the London Stadium.

World XI are on a run of four wins in a row and have been boosted by some eyecatching talent including current Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster, Francesco Totti and Nani.

Many of the usual faces turn out for England, with new recruits Gary Cahill and Jack Wilshere making their debuts.

With celebrity goalkeepers in the second half, expect that period to produce the majority of the goalmouth action, David James will feature in the first half for England and Foster for the World XI.

Four of the last five Soccer Aid matches have gone to a penalty shootout and as a result the draw after 90 minutes looks overpriced.

Celebrities will be desperate to be the shootout heroes and for a charity match with the aim of raising money, the more drama and entertainment the better.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 16:00, 10 June 2023
