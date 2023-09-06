Slovenia v Northern Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Another setback expected for visitors

Where to watch Slovenia v Northern Ireland

Slovenia v Northern Ireland team news

Slovenia

Jan Oblak is set to start in goal while Benjamin Sesko is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

Northern Ireland

Teenager Shea Charles has been recalled by Northern Ireland following his move from Manchester City to Southampton and he is likely to be among the starters for the visitors.

Slovenia v Northern Ireland predictions

Time is running out for Slovenia and Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifying and it is hard to make a case for either nation heading into their meeting at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana.

With just three points from four games, the situation is more alarming for Northern Ireland, who follow Thursday's trip to Slovenia with a visit to Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Michael O'Neill's men began their campaign on the front foot with a routine 2-0 win over San Marino in March but they have since lost three matches on the spin against Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan, all by 1-0 margins.

Their inefficiency in the final third is costing them and they may struggle to put things right against Slovenia.

The hosts have fared better than Northern Ireland in Group H, beating Kazakhstan and San Marino before defeat to Finland and a draw with Denmark.

But they are still two points adrift of the qualifying places in what has become a fiercely competitive section.

Slovenia have failed to qualify for any of the last five European Championships but this year could represent their best chance in some time and they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal.

They go into this match having lost just one of their last ten matches in all competitions but that run also featured four draws and the stalemate could be the best way to play it in Ljubljana.

Northern Ireland have been poor but all three of their defeats in Euro 2024 qualifying have been by narrow margins and O'Neill prides himself on making his teams tough to break down. They have conceded more than once in only one of their last six matches.

Slovenia's most recent qualifier at the Stozice Stadium ended as a draw against Denmark and they have not shown enough since the start of the year to warrant backing at odds-on quotes.

That said, those after a goalscorer pick may want to look at Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko, who bagged a brace for new club Leipzig in the Bundesliga last Sunday.

Key stat

Slovenia have drawn six matches in all competitions since the start of 2022.

Probable teams

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Cerin; Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Subs: Balkovic, Blazic, Kurtic, Verbic, Lovric, Zahovic, Vipotnik.

Northern Ireland (3-5-2): Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Cathcart; Hume, McCann, S Charles, Saville, Thompson; Price, D Charles.

Subs: Ballard, Brown, Whyte, Jones, McMenamin, Washington, Magennis.

