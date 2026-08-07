William Hill Scottish Premiership predictions: Buddies may struggle to stop free-scoring Saints

This week's Scottish Premiership fixtures & TV details

Saturday, August 8

Dundee vs Aberdeen

St Mirren vs St Johnstone

Both 3pm

Sunday, August 9

Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Sky Sports, 1.30pm

Hearts vs Dundee United

3pm

Motherwell vs Falkirk

3pm

Rangers vs Hibernian

Premier Sports, 4pm

Best bets

Both teams to score in St Mirren vs St Johnstone

2pts 7-10 Hills, Coral

St Johnstone

1pt 21-10 bet365, Paddy Power

St Mirren vs St Johnstone predictions

The cynical might have pegged the opening William Hill Scottish Premiership fixtures of St Johnstone against Kilmarnock and Falkirk versus St Mirren as relegation battles ahead of their time.

The match at Falkirk Stadium, which ended 2-0 to the visitors, had much more of that look about it. The game at McDiarmid Park, won 4-3 by St Johnstone, had more in the way of attacking quality on show. They would have won more comfortably, but for a couple of defensive lapses which they will have to iron out.

This weekend the Saints travel to Paisley, where they will fancy their chances of making it two wins from two since returning to the top flight.

They controlled large portions of last week's match and two of the three goals they conceded came in ten chaotic minutes at the beginning of the second half. James Gullan and Josh Fowler, the two main supporting players for the Hearts-bound Josh McPake last season, both made big contributions and are expected to be the main attacking threats again.

Meanwhile, there was something of a smash-and-grab about the Buddies' win at Falkirk. The home side had the better of the attacking possession, but proved vulnerable to St Mirren on the break. Killian Phillips scored both goals, which puts him on 50 per cent of last season's league goal tally already.

St Johnstone's performance last week showed their confidence from last season is undimmed, and makes them a value bet to win the match at odds north of 2-1. What seems certain is that there will be goals in Paisley, and both teams to score at 7-10 is the primary bet. On last week's evidence, neither side are too wary about conceding against would-be relegation rivals.

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