St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock predictions, 11-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 2

Kick-off 2pm

Venue McDiarmid Park, Perth

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football

St Johnstone cruised to the Scottish Championship title last season and they will look to lay down a marker when they face Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday.

Simo Valakari's side ended the second-tier campaign 11 points clear of Partick, while Kilmarnock only just avoided the drop after finishing tenth in the top flight.

St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Kilmarnock

1pt 11-5 bet365

Best player bet

Joe Hugill to score or assist

1pt 5-4 bet365

St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock preview

Kilmarnock endured two spins of the managerial merry-go-round last term, but it was a case of third time lucky as they avoided the drop thanks to a superb final few weeks of the campaign.

Killie ended the 2024-25 season with Derek McInnes at the helm, only for him to leave for Hearts in May. His decision to leave was justified as he nearly led the Jambos to the Premiership title.

Back at Rugby Park, Stuart Kettlewell struggled to get a tune out of his team in the first half of the season and he was sacked in December, which allowed Neil McCann to enter the dugout at the start of the year.

He did not work his magic straight away, as Kilmarnock headed into the late-season split 11th in the table and two points from safety.

However, four wins from their final four games helped them climb above St Mirren and Killie fans can look forward to a fresh start in their first full campaign under McCann.

Kilmarnock have kept hold of Aaron Tshibola, who was influential in their survival last season, and have also fleshed out their squad with the arrivals of Roshaun Mathurin, Mark O'Hara, Ieuan Owen, Calum Ferrie, Erik Ring, Johnly Yfeko and Rangers loanee Bailey Rice.

Kilmarnock won both of their pre-season friendlies and then won two and drew two of their four League Cup group fixtures, which was enough for them to finish top of Group H.

The visitors have plenty of momentum behind them, but the same cannot be said of St Johnstone.

Despite their relegation in the 2024-25 campaign, St Johnstone's board kept faith with Valakari and the decision was vindicated when they earned promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

They lost only three games in the Championship and Valakari has added 18 new faces to his squad in a bid to avoid the drop.

Goalkeeper Toby Steward has returned on loan from Portsmouth, while Port Vale striker Ruari Paton will spend the campaign north of the border on loan.

Like Kilmarnock, St Johnstone started their League Cup campaign in good form and won their opening two games against Linlithgow Rose and Morton.

However, a 1-0 defeat to Inverness was followed by a 1-1 draw with East Fife, and that means they finished third in Group F and are out of the competition.

Those two disappointing results suggest St Johnstone may need a few more weeks to settle down, and their inexperienced squad may find Sunday's contest tough going.

Hotshot Hugill to maintain his form

Kilmarnock striker Joe Hugill finished last season with five goals in four matches and those efforts helped his team avoid being relegated.

He scored a total of eight goals last season and has already notched in the League Cup.

Hugill is playing with plenty of confidence and can make an impact against the newly-promoted Saints.

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St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock Bet Builder

Joe Hugill anytime goalscorer

Kilmarnock's frontman ended last season with five goals in four appearances and has already netted in the League Cup this season.

Under 2.5 goals

Goals have been hard to come by for both teams with all four of Kilmarnock's League Cup games and three of St Johnstone's yielding no more than two goals.

Jamie Gullan to have one or more shots on target

St Johnstone playmaker Gullan was one of the most consistent squad members last term as he finished the Championship campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock

♦ Kilmarnock have won six of their last nine Scottish Premiership matches

♦ After starting the campaign with two victories, St Johnstone are winless in two

♦ All four of Kilmarnock’s League Cup matches this season have yielded no more than two goals

♦ Kilmarnock striker Joe Hugill scored five goals in four appearances at the end of last season

St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds St Johnstone 6-5 Kilmarnock 11-5 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

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St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock team news and predicted line-ups

St Johnstone

Saints have no injuries to contend with, which means Ruari Paton should lead the line. He should be supported in attack by Sam Stanton, Logan Chalmers and Jamie Gullan.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Steward; Smith, Mitchell, Diabate, Foulds; Holt, McAlear; Chalmers, Stanton, Gullan; Paton.

Subs: Sinclair, Baird, Thomson, Boyes, Fotheringham, Steven, Tait.

Kilmarnock

Killie have a fully-fit squad to choose from and new signings Bailey Rice and Mark O'Hara are expected to partner each other in midfield for the visitors.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Stryjek; Schjonning-Larsen, Deas, Brown, Bowie; Ring, Rice, O'Hara, Kiltie; John-Jules, Hugill.

Subs: Ferrie, Tshibola, Lowery, Clescenco, Owen, Coughlin, Ellis.

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FAQs

When is St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership?

St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock takes place on Sunday, August 2 and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock being played?

The venue for the game is McDiarmid Park, Perth.

Where can I watch St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock ?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock ?

St Johnstone are 6-5 to win, Kilmarnock are a 11-5 chance and the draw is 12-5 with bet365.

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