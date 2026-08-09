Rangers vs Hibernian predictions, 3-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Rangers vs Hibernian kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 9

Kick-off 4pm

Venue Ibrox, Glasgow

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Premier Sports 1

Rangers and Hibernian meet at Ibrox this afternoon after mixed fortunes in European competition on Thursday.

The Gers are back in Glasgow following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Jagiellonia in Poland in the Europa League while Hibs left it late to earn a 2-1 win over Macedonian side Shkendija in the Conference League.

Rangers vs Hibernian betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score in the second half

1pt 2-1 Coral

Best player bet

Josh Mulligan to be carded

12-5 bet365

Rangers vs Hibernian preview

Take a chance on Rangers and Hibernian providing some late entertainment by backing both sides to score in the second half.

Certainly Hibs were slow starters at home to Motherwell last week, when Martin Boyle equalised in a much-improved second half, although they still lost 2-1.

And against Shkendija on Thursday in Europe they were once again timid for 45 minutes before needing a David Gray lecture to come to life, scoring twice after the interval in a 2-1 win.

Rangers are at home for the first time this season and in need of a morale-boosting win following last weekend's 1-1 draw at Dundee United and the 2-1 loss at Jagiellonia Bialystok on Thursday.

Boss Derek McInnes at least has a squad depth that Hibernian's Gray does not and can make plenty of changes. He also has firepower on the bench should things start slowly.

But there is also a sense that these are two teams making poor mistakes and after the exertions of Thursday night, those errors could well yield late goals as both fade.

Rangers, of course, are solid favourites though it's questionable whether they should be.

Hibs won at Ibrox in May and finished fifth, conceding only one goal more than the Glasgow giants did.

Their transfer window has been modest and fans are unquestionably uneasy, but this is not a vintage Gers team by any measure.

The outcome of this one doesn't feel quite as obvious as the odds might suggest, with unconvincing defences set to take centre stage.

Bish bash Josh to get himself carded

Josh Mulligan was a busy man in the Hibs midfield last weekend as he tried to keep Motherwell at bay. He made three tackles and committed a couple of fouls, one of which got him a caution from referee Steven McClean.

That's two bookings for the Scot this term to follow nine in 33 games last season, and he will be tested enough by Rangers to warrant interest in him picking up another card.

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Rangers vs Hibernian Bet Builder

Over three cards

There were four cards or more in all five shootouts between these teams last season so expect more of the same.

Over ten corners

Rangers will have to be positive in front of an expectant home crowd and a fixture that averaged 11.8 corners a time last season can come good again.

Findlay Curtis to have at least one shot on target

The young midfielder was almost a gamechanger for Rangers at Jagiellonia on Thursday and can muster at least one shot on target.

Pays out at 3-1 with bookie

Key stats for Rangers vs Hibernian

♦ Rangers have won just one of their last seven matches

♦ Hibs won 2-1 at Ibrox in May, their sole success in five meetings last term

♦ The five matches between these two last term produced an average of 11.8 corners

♦ Hibs had at least two bookings in each of their five showdowns with Rangers in 2025-26

Rangers vs Hibernian betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Rangers 11-20 Hibernian 17-4 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Rangers vs Hibernian team news and predicted line-ups

Rangers

Olwethu Makhanya may have to replace Ben Godfrey, who is out for a month. Connor Barron has yet to appear this term.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Sterling, Makhanya, Fernandez, Rommens; Diomande, Devlin; Curtis, Aasgaard, Gassama; Shankland.

Subs: McCrorie, Neil, Dragojevic, Raskin, Naderi, Chermiti, Miovski.

Hibernian

Nicky Cadden and Jamie McGrath are doubts as they recover from summer injuries. Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale are out for the Edinburgh side.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Sallinger; O'Hora, Kerr, Obita; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; Elding, Lowe, Boyle.

Subs: Hanley, Megwa, Newell, Molotnikov, Campbell, Abdulai, Suto.

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FAQs

When is Rangers vs Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership?

Rangers vs Hibernian takes place on Sunday, August 9 and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is Rangers vs Hibernian being played?

The venue for the game is Ibrox, Glasgow.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Hibernian ?

Premier Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Rangers vs Hibernian ?

Rangers are 11-20 favourites, Hibs are 17-4 to win and the draw is 10-3 with Ladbrokes.

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