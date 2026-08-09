Kilmarnock vs Celtic predictions, 16-5 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Kilmarnock vs Celtic kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 9

Kick-off 1.30pm

Venue Rugby Park, Kilmarnock

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock and Celtic get to grace a new grass pitch at Rugby Park, where Killie hope a change of surface brings a change of fortune against the William Hill Premiership champions.

The Ayrshire side have lost eight in a row against the Glasgow giants, although they might have good grounds for believing they can end that streak this weekend.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Kilmarnock +1.25 Asian handicap

1pts Evs bet365

Best player bet

Greg Kiltie over 0.5 shots on target

1pt 23-20 Coral, Lads

Kilmarnock vs Celtic preview

Kilmarnock's pre-season optimism took something of a hit at St Johnstone last week, courtesy of a defensive no-show which was poorly timed a week before the visit of champions Celtic.

There was plenty of buzz around Rugby Park going into the new season after Killie signed off last term with six wins in nine, the first of which was against Hearts.

And four clean sheets in four League Cup games only heightened the sense that a top-six push might be on the cards.

And then they visited St Johnstone – newly-promoted St Johnstone at that.

Kilmarnock scored three goals, with that being one more than they had mustered against lower-level opponents in four League Cup group games.

It was the four goals conceded that set alarm bells ringing and will have encouraged boss Neil McCann to think hard about both formation and personnel to face Celtic.

But before Kilmarnock are written off in a fixture which they usually lose, this Celtic side are a million miles away from a top Celtic team, and last weekend's ordinary 1-0 win over Dundee simply amplified concerns among supporters.

Martin O'Neill has been in hospital this week after a minor operation so may not make it to Ayrshire, and the Celtic boss has hardly signed anyone as fans continue to rage at the board for what they see as sitting on their hands.

They have won the last eight times they have played Kilmarnock and are unsurprisingly a short price to make that nine.

But last season's two trips to Killie yielded narrow wins by 2-1 and 3-2 scorelines, Celtic scoring injury-time winners on each occasion.

If they were close and Celtic are arguably weaker still, then why shouldn't this one be tight?

The champs are far too short, and the best way to get behind Kilmarnock is on the Asian handicap with a 1.25-goal start, where even a one-goal defeat is paid out as a half-win.

Kiltie can test out Sinisalo

Kilmarnock managed only seven efforts on goal in a fairly timid effort at St Johnstone, and Greg Kiltie had two of those, one of which went in.

The 29-year-old will be doing more defending than attacking against Celtic but he loves a shot from distance and with two goals to his name already this season, he is obviously a threat.

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Kilmarnock vs Celtic Bet Builder

Under four goals

The presumption is that there will be goals but Celtic look light up top without Daizen Maeda and others while Killie must improve on last week.

Over ten corners

The three games between these sides last term produced 13, 15 and 13 corners, so the bar has been set high for another high tally.

Kasper Hogh to have three or more shots

Kasper Hogh had four shots against Dundee and the £10 million Dane should muster at least three at Rugby Park.

Pays out at 16-5 with bet365

Key stats for Kilmarnock vs Celtic

♦ Kilmarnock have lost only one of their last ten at home – although that was 3-2 against Celtic

♦ Celtic have won eight in a row against Kilmarnock, by an aggregate score of 27-5

♦ Since the middle of March, Kilmarnock striker Joe Hugill has scored nine goals in 12 starts

♦ Martin O'Neill's Bhoys are on a run of eight straight league wins

Kilmarnock vs Celtic betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Kilmarnock 6-1 Celtic 2-5 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic team news and predicted line-ups

Kilmarnock

Robbie Deas is still suspended which may mean a debut for new signing Johnly Yfeko. Tyreece John-Jules took a knock last week but should be okay.

Predicted line-up (4-4-1-1): Stryjek; Ring, Stanger, Yfeko, Meier; Kiltie, Tshibola, Lowery, Clescenco; John-Jules; Hugill.

Subs: Schjonning-Larsen, Schilte-Brown, Brandon, O'Hara, Rice, Mathurin, Owen.

Celtic

Centre-back Liam Scales serves the final game of his ban. Jota is back in training after 16 months out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Carter-Vickers, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Duran, Nygren, Yang; Hogh.

Subs: Murray, Donovan, McCowan, Hatate, Forrest, Tounekti, Osmand.

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FAQs

When is Kilmarnock vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership?

Kilmarnock vs Celtic takes place on Sunday, August 9 and kicks off at 1.30pm BST.

Where is Kilmarnock vs Celtic being played?

The venue for the game is Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.

Where can I watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic ?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Kilmarnock vs Celtic ?

Kilmarnock are 6-1 to win, Celtic are a 2-5 favourites and the draw is 4-1 with bet365.

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