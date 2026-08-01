Hibernian vs Motherwell predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Hibernian vs Motherwell kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 2

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue Easter Road, Edinburgh

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football

Both Hibernian and Motherwell progressed to the third round of Conference League qualifying in the week and each side will be looking to carry that momentum into their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday.

The pair finished fifth and fourth in the top flight last season, suggesting a close encounter is on the cards at Easter Road.

Hibernian vs Motherwell betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Nathan Lowe anytime goalscorer

7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Hibernian vs Motherwell preview

Just four points separated fourth-placed Motherwell and the team directly below them in the William Hill Scottish Premiership last season, Hibernian, and despite plenty of change in both camps the pair look set to battle it out again this term.

The Well have had to undergo a big rebuild following the departure of manager Jens Berthel Askou and key players such as Elijah Just and Elliot Watt, but the early signs under new boss Alfred Johansson have been positive.

A 5-0 aggregate victory over Torshavn saw the Steelmen cruise into the third round of Conference League qualifying, where Hibs also find themselves.

The Edinburgh club’s progress was less serene – they needed a 4-1 rout in the second leg to recover from a surprise 2-0 loss to Kosovo side Malisheva.

Hibs' ability to bounce back will have delighted manager David Gray, though, and there was enough to like about that 4-1 victory to suggest they can frustrate Motherwell at Easter Road.

Johansson’s side put in controlled performances in the Conference League and will look to play at their pace in the Scottish capital.

However, Hibs’ ruthlessness was on full show on Tuesday. A return home helped Gray’s men rediscover their top gear as they racked up ten shots on target to Malisheva’s one and whitewashed them 7-0 on corners, so expect another strong showing at Easter Road.

That said, Motherwell are a cut above Malisheva and, having found their feet under new boss Johansson, a third draw in four head-to-heads looks to be on the cards.

Lowe likely to start strongly

Stoke loanee Nathan Lowe wasted no time in introducing himself to Hibernian fans, netting a brace against Brondby on his first pre-season start, and he followed that up by scoring in the rout of Malisheva on Tuesday.

Given that Hibs created 22 shooting opportunities in that clash, it is no surprise that a player who scored four goals in 12 League One appearances for Wycombe found the net.

Lowe is a ruthless finisher whose big frame makes him a handful, and a Motherwell defence which conceded four times against both Aarhus and Genk in pre-season could struggle to contain him.

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Hibernian vs Motherwell Bet Builder

Lukas Fadinger to have a shot

The Austrian has managed seven shots in his last six Scottish Premiership appearances and scored in both legs of Motherwell's Conference League qualifier against Torshavn.

Nathan Lowe to have a shot on target

Hibs' new striker averaged a shot on target every 79 minutes in League One last term and found the net in his side's Conference League qualifying clash with Malisheva on Tuesday.

Martin Moormann to be booked

Lowe's physicality could draw Well's new centre-back into a battle and five yellow cards in his last 19 Austrian Bundesliga games suggests Moormann may overstep the mark.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Hibernian vs Motherwell

♦ Two of the last three meetings between these sides have finished all square

♦ Motherwell lost four of their final six away games in the 2025-26 campaign

♦ Before the split, Hibs took 30 points from a possible 48 at home in the Premiership last season

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Hibs’ last five league outings

Hibernian vs Motherwell betting odds

Sign up with Hills to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Hibernian 5-4 Motherwell 2-1 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Hibernian vs Motherwell team news and predicted line-ups

Hibernian

Rocky Bushiri is a long-term absentee and manager David Gray has confirmed the game comes too soon for Nicky Cadden, Jamie McGrath and Jack Iredale. However, Ante Suto and Callum Wright could return.

Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Sallinger; O'Hora, Kerr, Obita; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; Boyle; Elding, Lowe.

Subs: Hanley, Megwa, Abdulai, Newell, Klidje, Wright, Suto.

Motherwell

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Paul McGinn, Stephen O'Donnell, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Callum Hendry, Jordan McGhee and John Koutroumbis are out. But last season's Scottish Premiership top scorer Tawanda Maswanhise is back.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Williams; Booth, Fadinger, Priestman; Vogt, Maswanhise, Charles-Cook.

Subs: Wilson, Thomson, Longelo, Whyte, Said, Ross, Weir.

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FAQs

When is Hibernian vs Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership?

Hibernian vs Motherwell takes place on Sunday, August 2 and kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

Where is Hibernian vs Motherwell being played?

The venue for the game is Easter Road, Edinburgh.

Where can I watch Hibernian vs Motherwell ?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Hibernian vs Motherwell ?

Hibs are 5-4 favourites to win, Motherwell are a 2-1 chance and the draw is 23-10 with Hills.

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