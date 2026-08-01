Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has a 11-10 selection from the Scottish Premiership

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Scottish Premiership fixture between Hibernian and Motherwell.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, August 2

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

Hibernian vs Motherwell

Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm

Hibernian finished just one spot below Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last season and the pair face off in a curtain-raiser for the new campaign.

The Well were impressive under Jens Berthel Askou last term, threatening to turn the title race into a four-way race for much of the season.

They have since hit the ground running under new manager Alfred Johansson with a 5-0 aggregate win over HB Torshavn in Europe.

Hibs also won in the Conference League, recovering from a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Malisheva with a 4-1 home win.

David Gray's side have a youthful frontline, with loanee Nathan Lowe and Owen Elding supported by veteran Martin Boyle, while their opponents have last year's top goalscorer Tawanda Maswanhise.

Both teams have exciting attacking talent and this could well be an open encounter. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in four of the last seven meetings between this pair at Easter Road and a repeat of that looks likely.

Odds: 11-10 general

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Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 2: Back our acca at 6-1

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