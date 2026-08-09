Football Bet of the Day: Jamie Griffith has a 4-5 selection from the Scottish Premiership

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied today's coupon and his best bet comes from the Scottish Premiership fixture between Motherwell and Falkirk.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, August 9

Motherwell to win

Motherwell vs Falkirk

Scottish Premiership, 3pm

After elbowing their way into the Scottish Premiership title race for a long while last term, Motherwell have started the new campaign in similarly strong fashion.

The Well, who eventually finished fourth, opened the season with a commanding 5-0 aggregate victory over Torshavn in Conference League qualifying and then got domestic matters off to the perfect start, too, winning 2-1 at Hibernian.

Thursday’s 1-1 draw at HJK Helsinki was another positive result and while they will have one eye on the second leg of that qualifying tie, there is little to suggest Falkirk can match Alfred Johansson’s hosts.

The Bairns were beaten 2-0 at home by St Mirren in their curtain-raiser and a trip to Fir Park, where Motherwell have won ten of their last 16 home matches, is likely to prove fruitless.

Odds: 4-5 general

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