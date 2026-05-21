Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 10-11 selection from the Scottish Premiership playoffs

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the first leg of the Scottish Premiership playoff final fixture between Partick and St Mirren.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, May 21

St Mirren draw no bet

Partick Thistle vs St Mirren

Scottish Premiership playoff final first leg, 8pm

St Mirren have been a Scottish Premiership club for the last eight seasons and they can take a huge step towards retaining top-flight status by winning at Championship runners-up Partick in the opening leg of their playoff final.

It has been a strange season for the Buddies, who performed strongly in the knockout competitions and lifted the Scottish League Cup in December after a 3-1 victory over Celtic 3-1 at Hampden Park.

The Paisley outfit have generally struggled in the league and finished on 34 points, 16 fewer than their total for the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Partick have been showing their competitive edge in the Championship by losing just four of 36 matches, although their tally of 15 draws was the joint-highest in the section.

Thistle came through their playoff semi-final against Dunfermline – winning 3-2 on aggregate – but they face a step up in class against an established top-flight team and may suffer a first-leg loss in a tie which concludes in Paisley on Monday.

Odds: 10-11 with Hills

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