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Scottish Premiership

Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 15-8 selection from the Scottish Premiership

Our best bet for Friday, July 31 comes from the Scottish Premiership fixture between Dundee United and Rangers

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the opening Scottish Premiership fixture of the season between Dundee United and Rangers.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, July 31

Rangers to win & both teams to score

Dundee United vs Rangers
Scottish Premiership, 8pm

Rangers have raided Hearts after their success last season in a bid to lay down a title marker to Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, appointing Derek McInnes as manager and bringing Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin along for the ride.

McInnes will be keen to hit the ground running and after some strong summer recruitment it will be deemed a disappointment if they falter in their opening game of the season against Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

However, after much change, teething problems can be expected and the Terrors should be the sharper of the pair having already played four League Cup fixtures.

Dundee United won three of those outings, putting four past Spartans and scoring three against Arbroath, and they will be buoyed by their recent record against Rangers.

Both teams have scored in the last six encounters - the clubs played out a pair of 2-2 draws last season before Rangers prevailed 4-2 in a thriller at Ibrox in April.

Odds: 15-8 with bet365

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Friday July 31: Back our acca at 5-1 

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds 

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

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Racing Post Sport

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