Falkirk vs St Mirren predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Falkirk vs St Mirren kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, August 1

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football

Falkirk had an impressive return to the top flight last term, finishing sixth, but have lost some key players as they embark on the new Scottish Premiership campaign.

They start their season against St Mirren, who narrowly avoided relegation and will be looking to put that firmly behind them.

Falkirk vs St Mirren betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-5 bet365

Best player bet

Samuel Ramos to have a shot on target

10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Falkirk vs St Mirren preview

Falkirk returned to the Scottish Premiership with a bang last season, finishing in the top six and reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final in their first top-flight campaign since 2009-10.

The departures of striker Barney Stewart, Calvin Miller and Dylan Tait are a big blow but the Bairns have made some exciting signings of their own as they host St Mirren in this curtain-raiser.

The visitors had an unusual 2025-26 season, winning the Scottish League Cup but completely collapsing in the second half of the league campaign. They finished 11th and only stayed up by virtue of beating Partick Thistle in the relegation playoff.

Goals were a huge issue last season for St Mirren, who scored ten fewer than any other team in the top flight, and the signings of attacking midfielder Samuel Ramos and striker Eseosa Sule are an attempt to remedy that.

A healthy total of 12 goals in three League Cup group games against lower-league opposition was a good start but they were beaten 1-0 by Championship side Dunfermline in their most recent outing.

Falkirk crashed out of the League Cup at the first hurdle after securing seven points from four games, although they did only concede twice.

The hosts made their name as one of the most entertaining teams in the league to watch last season, when their 38 games produced 112 goals.

Their approach has not changed and with St Mirren improving their attacking output over the summer, this should be an entertaining affair.

Ramos a big upgrade for Buddies

Samuel Ramos immediately catches the eye among St Mirren’s summer signings and has duly shown his promise, scoring three goals from midfield in their four League Cup games.

The Spaniard scored seven goals in 20 games last season for Slovakian side Zemplin Michalovce and looks a tempting price to have a shot on target in this clash.

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Falkirk vs St Mirren Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams showed plenty of attacking intent in their League Cup campaigns and this could be an end-to-end affair.

Alex Gogic to be shown a card

The St Mirren defender was carded 13 times last season and looks a prime candidate once more in this clash.

Killian Phillips to have a shot

St Mirren's midfielder loves driving forward and ranked second in the team with 48 shots last season.

Pays out at 11-2 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stats for Falkirk vs St Mirren

♦ Seven of the last ten meetings between these two have gone over 2.5 goals

♦ Falkirk were one of only two Scottish Premiership teams to score 50 and concede 50 goals last season

♦ St Mirren have lost only two of their last 12 top-flight meetings with Falkirk

♦ Three of the last five meetings between these two have finished 2-1 to the away team

Falkirk vs St Mirren betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Falkirk Evs St Mirren 5-2 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Falkirk vs St Mirren team news and predicted line-ups

Falkirk

Aidan Nesbitt, Scott Bain and Keelan Adams are out but Jack McMillan has shaken off a pre-season injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Hogarth; McMillan, Melniks, Henderson, Tanser; Krauhaus, Spencer; Parkinson, Sibbald, Ross; Laidlaw

Subs: MacIver, Strain, McGovern, Doherty, McCann, Allan, Donaldson

St Mirren

Jonah Ayunga remains out with a knee injury while Rangers loanee Paul Nsio could make his debut.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Chapman; Fraser, King, Gogic, Fieldson; Phillips, Carr, Ramos; Idowu, Sule, Mochrie

Subs: Mallan, Dijksteel, Carr, McEvoy, Taylor, Douglas, Nsio

Read more:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

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FAQs

When is Falkirk vs St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership?

Falkirk vs St Mirren takes place on Saturday, August 1 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Falkirk vs St Mirren being played?

The venue for the game is Falkirk Stadium in Falkirk.

Where can I watch Falkirk vs St Mirren ?

Sky Sports Football showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Falkirk vs St Mirren ?

Falkirk are Evs to win, St Mirren are a 5-2 chance and the draw is 13-5 with bet365.

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