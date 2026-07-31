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Dundee United vs Rangers predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds
Dundee United face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Get tonight's match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Tannadice.
Dundee United vs Rangers kick-off, date & TV info
Date Friday, July 31
Kick-off 8pm
Venue Tannadice, Dundee
Competition Scottish Premiership
TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football
Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season and will put out a new-look side at Tannadice to start the new campaign as they take on Dundee United tonight.
Derek McInnes takes charge of the Light Blues for the first time while the hosts will be aiming to continue their solid League Cup form into this Premiership opener.
Dundee United vs Rangers betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Rangers to win & both teams to score
1pt 15-8 bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair
Best player bet
Findlay Curtis to score or assist
11-10 general
Dundee United vs Rangers preview
Derek McInnes, Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin led the Scottish Premiership with Hearts for 250 days last season, falling just short of breaking the Old Firm’s 41-year stranglehold on the title.
But as they say, if you can’t beat them, join them, and all three have swapped the maroon of Edinburgh for the blue of Glasgow to sign for Rangers.
McInnes takes over in the dugout following the departure of Danny Rohl, while Shankland has been appointed club captain after James Tavernier left in the summer.
The club have also signed goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, defenders Ben Godfrey and Ross McCrorie, as well as midfielders Dan Neil and Vanja Dragojevic.
This new-look squad get the Scottish Premiership season under way on the road at Dundee United.
The Tangerines had a solid enough campaign last time out, finishing seventh, and they have made some eye-catching transfers over the close season.
New Zealand international Jesse Randall provides attacking spark, while Dylan Tait will be reliable in midfield and Lachlan Rose and Idjessi Metsoko should share the striking duties.
They won three of their four League Cup group games to top their section but will have to overcome a poor recent record against the Gers, having failed to win any of the last 13 meetings between these two.
Both of these teams have had significant player turnover since last season so this should be an intriguing clash, particularly as it will be McInnes’ first competitive game in charge of the Light Blues. The former Hearts boss will be in the dugout after his ban was suspended for this game and fans can expect to see a more direct style of play than under Rohl.
Rangers’ superior attacking quality should eventually be the difference between these two teams and the visitors are fancied to win a game in which both teams find the net.
Young gun could star
Much has been written about Rangers’ new recruits but it could be one of their young stars who excels in this clash. Findlay Curtis had a breakout second half of the season on loan to Kilmarnock last term, scoring five times and registering an assist in 13 starts.
That led to his call-up to Scotland’s World Cup squad and he looks set to be the main beneficiary of Mikey Moore not returning on loan from Tottenham.
His pace and direct play could be a real issue for the Dundee United backline and he is taken to score or assist.
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Dundee United vs Rangers Bet Builder
Rangers to win
Rangers have won eight of the last 11 meetings between these two and should be too strong once more
Iurie Iovu to be shown a card
The Dundee United defender was booked ten times last season and will face a real battle against Lawrence Shankland
Over 2.5 goals
Dundee United scored eight times in their four League Cup games and should be on the front foot
Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Dundee United vs Rangers
♦ Both teams have scored in the last six meetings between these two
♦ Lawrence Shankland scored 16 goals in the Scottish Premiership last season
♦ The last five meetings between this pair have gone over 2.5 goals
♦ Rangers have won eight of the last 11 head-to-heads
Dundee United vs Rangers betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Dundee United
|9-2
|Rangers
|8-15
|Draw
|10-3
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Dundee United vs Rangers team news and predicted line-ups
Dundee United
Miller Thomson will miss out with an ankle injury while Neil Farrugia and Dario Naamo are doubts. 15-year-old phenom Lorenzo Sassetti could make the bench.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Walton; Rawlins, Iovu, Forbes, Ferry; Camara, Tait, Eskesen; Randall, Rose, Sapsford
Subs: Sevelj, Metsoko, Sassetti, Graham, Naamo, Esselink, Merghem
Rangers
Nico Raskin is out while Ross McCrorie and Vanja Dragojevic are doubts. Thelo Aasgaard and Cammy Devlin have been passed fit though.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Godfrey, Rommens; Neil, Devlin; Curtis, Aasgaard, Gassama; Shankland
Subs: McCrorie, Chermiti, Diomande, Naderi, Barron, Chukwuani, Cameron
Read more:
2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds
Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 15-8 selection from the Scottish Premiership
Football accumulator tips for Friday July 31: Back our acca at 5-1
2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds
FAQs
When is Dundee United vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership?
Dundee United vs Rangers takes place on Friday, July 31 and kicks off at 8pm BST.
Where is Dundee United vs Rangers being played?
The venue for the game is Tannadice Stadium in Dundee.
Where can I watch Dundee United vs Rangers?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Dundee United vs Rangers?
Rangers are 8-15 to win, Dundee United are a 9-2 chance and the draw is 10-3 with bet365.
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Published on inScottish Premiership
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