Dundee United vs Rangers predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Dundee United vs Rangers kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, July 31

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Tannadice, Dundee

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season and will put out a new-look side at Tannadice to start the new campaign as they take on Dundee United tonight.

Derek McInnes takes charge of the Light Blues for the first time while the hosts will be aiming to continue their solid League Cup form into this Premiership opener.

Dundee United vs Rangers betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Rangers to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair

Best player bet

Findlay Curtis to score or assist

11-10 general

Dundee United vs Rangers preview

Derek McInnes, Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin led the Scottish Premiership with Hearts for 250 days last season, falling just short of breaking the Old Firm’s 41-year stranglehold on the title.

But as they say, if you can’t beat them, join them, and all three have swapped the maroon of Edinburgh for the blue of Glasgow to sign for Rangers.

McInnes takes over in the dugout following the departure of Danny Rohl, while Shankland has been appointed club captain after James Tavernier left in the summer.

The club have also signed goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, defenders Ben Godfrey and Ross McCrorie, as well as midfielders Dan Neil and Vanja Dragojevic.

This new-look squad get the Scottish Premiership season under way on the road at Dundee United.

The Tangerines had a solid enough campaign last time out, finishing seventh, and they have made some eye-catching transfers over the close season.

New Zealand international Jesse Randall provides attacking spark, while Dylan Tait will be reliable in midfield and Lachlan Rose and Idjessi Metsoko should share the striking duties.

They won three of their four League Cup group games to top their section but will have to overcome a poor recent record against the Gers, having failed to win any of the last 13 meetings between these two.

Both of these teams have had significant player turnover since last season so this should be an intriguing clash, particularly as it will be McInnes’ first competitive game in charge of the Light Blues. The former Hearts boss will be in the dugout after his ban was suspended for this game and fans can expect to see a more direct style of play than under Rohl.

Rangers’ superior attacking quality should eventually be the difference between these two teams and the visitors are fancied to win a game in which both teams find the net.

Young gun could star

Much has been written about Rangers’ new recruits but it could be one of their young stars who excels in this clash. Findlay Curtis had a breakout second half of the season on loan to Kilmarnock last term, scoring five times and registering an assist in 13 starts.

That led to his call-up to Scotland’s World Cup squad and he looks set to be the main beneficiary of Mikey Moore not returning on loan from Tottenham.

His pace and direct play could be a real issue for the Dundee United backline and he is taken to score or assist.

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Dundee United vs Rangers Bet Builder

Rangers to win

Rangers have won eight of the last 11 meetings between these two and should be too strong once more

Iurie Iovu to be shown a card

The Dundee United defender was booked ten times last season and will face a real battle against Lawrence Shankland

Over 2.5 goals

Dundee United scored eight times in their four League Cup games and should be on the front foot

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Dundee United vs Rangers

♦ Both teams have scored in the last six meetings between these two

♦ Lawrence Shankland scored 16 goals in the Scottish Premiership last season

♦ The last five meetings between this pair have gone over 2.5 goals

♦ Rangers have won eight of the last 11 head-to-heads

Dundee United vs Rangers betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Dundee United 9-2 Rangers 8-15 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Dundee United vs Rangers team news and predicted line-ups

Dundee United

Miller Thomson will miss out with an ankle injury while Neil Farrugia and Dario Naamo are doubts. 15-year-old phenom Lorenzo Sassetti could make the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Walton; Rawlins, Iovu, Forbes, Ferry; Camara, Tait, Eskesen; Randall, Rose, Sapsford

Subs: Sevelj, Metsoko, Sassetti, Graham, Naamo, Esselink, Merghem

Rangers

Nico Raskin is out while Ross McCrorie and Vanja Dragojevic are doubts. Thelo Aasgaard and Cammy Devlin have been passed fit though.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Godfrey, Rommens; Neil, Devlin; Curtis, Aasgaard, Gassama; Shankland

Subs: McCrorie, Chermiti, Diomande, Naderi, Barron, Chukwuani, Cameron

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Dundee United vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership?

Dundee United vs Rangers takes place on Friday, July 31 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Dundee United vs Rangers being played?

The venue for the game is Tannadice Stadium in Dundee.

Where can I watch Dundee United vs Rangers ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Dundee United vs Rangers ?

Rangers are 8-15 to win, Dundee United are a 9-2 chance and the draw is 10-3 with bet365.

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