Celtic vs Dundee predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Celtic vs Dundee kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, August 3

Kick-off 7.30pm

Venue Celtic Park, Glasgow

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Having clinched the Scottish Premiership title in a dramatic final-day decider with a 3-1 win over Hearts, Celtic will be keen to start the defence of their crown with a home win over Dundee.

Martin O'Neill has become Celtic's permanent manager after his two interim spells last season led to a league and cup double and new signings Kasper Hogh and Camilo Duran are two who will hope to hit the ground running.

Celtic vs Dundee betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Celtic to win & both teams to score

1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Camilo Duran first goalscorer

10-3 bet365

Celtic vs Dundee preview

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will be keen to get their title defence off to the perfect beginning at home to Dundee and avoid the early slip-up that has already caught out chief protagonists Rangers and Hearts.

Rangers were frustrated in a 1-1 draw away at Dundee United in their curtain-raiser on Friday while Hearts, who made Celtic pull out all the stops last season, were undone by two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Martin O'Neill worked his magic while in interim charge last season and the Hoops finished the season with seven straight wins, concluding with the 3-1 success over Hearts which took them to the title.

A 3-1 win over Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final completed the double for the Hoops and excitement has built with the signing of highly-touted strikers Kasper Hogh and Camilo Duran.

Daizen Maeda has left for Ipswich while Kelechi Iheanacho has moved to Turkey and influential players such as Benjamin Nygren and Yang Hyun-jun are undercooked having been involved at the World Cup.

However, it would be a disappointment if Celtic were to falter against Dundee, who finished only eighth last season.

The Dee may be the sharper of the pair, having already played four League Cup fixtures, and they have shown the threat they pose up front with a 4-2 win over Airdrieonians, a 5-0 rout of Annan and a 4-0 beating of Clyde.

However, those three victims are in League One or below, and tougher will be anticipated against Celtic, who have great strength at their disposal.

The Hoops won their final two league meetings with Dundee last season, winning 1-0 at home and 2-1 away, while they edged past the visitors 2-1 after extra-time in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Unlikely to be at their free-flowing best in the first game of the season, Celtic may have to work hard for their rewards and they managed only one clean sheet in their final 11 outings last season.

O'Neill has ruled out any incomings at centre-back and with Liam Scales suspended and Trusty not expected to feature, Dundee may be able to get on the scoresheet following their 14 goals in four cup fixtures and they have a potent threat in striker Simon Murray.

Martin O'Neill is back in charge at Celtic Credit: Getty Images

Duran can hit all the right notes on debut

Hogh has not played since the middle of July so fellow new boy Duran should get the nod leading the line and he can celebrate by grabbing the opening goal.

The Colombian scored five times for Qarabag in last season’s Champions League to showcase his talents and he has had an excellent pre-season for Celtic, scoring their only goal in a defeat to Sporting and also netting in draws with Middlesbrough and Milan.

Nygren and Yang Hyun-Jun are not certain to feature and the 24-year-old may well be Celtic’s chief scoring threat.

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Celtic vs Dundee Bet Builder

Over 1.5 Celtic goals

Celtic scored three or more in six of their final seven outings last season and they should have too much firepower for Dundee.

Camilo Duran anytime goalscorer

The summer arrival has already shown his capabilities in a strong pre-season, scoring in Celtic's final three preparation games against Sporting, Middlesbrough and Milan.

Callum McGregor to be shown a card

Celtic's hard-hitting midfielder was booked eight times in the Scottish Premiership last season and will want to make his presence felt in the season opener.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Celtic vs Dundee

♦ Celtic won their final seven league games last season

♦ The Hoops have scored at least three goals in their last four competitive matches

♦ Both teams have scored in Celtic’s last 11 fixtures

♦ Dundee lost 12 of their 19 away league matches last season, winning only twice

Celtic vs Dundee betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Celtic 2-9 Dundee 17-2 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Celtic vs Dundee team news and predicted line-ups

Celtic

Auston Trusty returned late to pre-season and may have to settle for a place on the bench. Liam Scales is suspended but Benjamin Nygren is expected to be fit despite missing the final friendly with Milan. Kasper Hogh and Camilo Duran will hope to make their debuts but Jota remains out. Alistair Johnston and Yang Hyun-Jun are doubts.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Murray, Tierney; McGregor, McCowan, Engels; Forrest, Duran, Tounekti.

Subs: Hatate, Nygren, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hogh, Osmand, Ralston, Montgomery.

Dundee

Imari Samuels and Callum Jones are sidelined while Finlay Robertson must be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): O'Hara; Halliday, Astley, Donnelly, Wright; Finnigan, Hamilton; J Bevan, Besir, Reilly; Murray

Subs: Odutayo, Robertson, Forrest, Westley, Crombie, O Bevan, Hay.

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Celtic vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership?

Celtic vs Dundee takes place on Monday, August 3 and kicks off at 7.30pm BST.

Where is Celtic vs Dundee being played?

The venue for the game is Celtic Park, Glasgow.

Where can I watch Celtic vs Dundee ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Celtic vs Dundee ?

Celtic are 2-9 to win, Dundee are a 17-2 chance and the draw is 13-2 with bet365.

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