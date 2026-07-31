Aberdeen vs Hearts predictions, 11-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aberdeen vs Hearts kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, August 1

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Pittodrie, Aberdeen

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football

A 3-1 defeat to Celtic on the final day cost Hearts the Scottish Premiership title last season and they will be eager to forget that heartbreak by getting the new campaign off to a strong start at Pittodrie.

The exits of Derek McInnes, Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin will make that difficult, however, and Aberdeen could have the edge over their new-look visitors in Saturday's clash.

Aberdeen vs Hearts betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aberdeen draw no bet

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Kevin Nisbet anytime goalscorer

2-1 Paddy Power

Aberdeen vs Hearts preview

They were denied the Scottish Premiership title only by a dramatic last-day defeat to Celtic, but this summer’s total eclipse of the Hearts means the Jambos are in for a tougher campaign this time around.

Following that heartbreaking 3-1 defeat to the Bhoys, last season’s manager Derek McInnes has departed for Rangers, taking key men Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin with him, and Hearts are practically having to start again under Wouter Vrancken.

The early signs are that those exits have seriously hurt the team, and the Jambos crashed out of the Champions League after a humbling 6-0 aggregate defeat to Sturm Graz.

It would be bold to rule out improvement over time – part-owner Tony Bloom proved last term and over the years with Brighton that he oversees one of the best recruitment networks in Europe – but Hearts are hard to trust right now.

Sturm Graz won the expected-goals (xG) battle 4.42-2.64 over the two legs, racking up a mammoth 37 shots in those clashes, suggesting there is major work to be done in defence.

It is unlikely Vrancken has found a fix in such a short time, and that increases the value in backing Aberdeen in their Premiership curtain-raiser.

The Dons made their change last season, bringing in Stephen Robinson in March, so they are much further down the transformation line than their visitors.

That has been proved in four consecutive League Cup wins over the summer and while those victories have come against lesser opposition, the 11 goals they have scored suggest they have the firepower to hurt new-look Hearts.

Robinson has been vocal about the need for Pittodrie to become a fortress, saying: “We have to make it a place that people don’t enjoy coming to.”

Seven wins in 19 home league games last term wasn’t good enough but the Dons are unbeaten in their last 14 clashes with Hearts at Pittodrie, which suggests they can get Robinson’s wish off to a strong start.

New signings Nesta Guinness-Walker, Lewis Smith, Lewis Mayo and goalkeeper Marius Muller add quality to an already solid squad and Aberdeen can make the most of home advantage and Hearts’ overhaul to open with a positive result.

Nisbet a nice price to bag

Aberdeen's new boys have made an immediate impact across the pitch, although the biggest beneficiary from the increased quality has been Kevin Nisbet.

The Dons striker scored a modest nine goals in 35 Premiership appearances last term but he has started the new campaign on fire, netting six times in four League Cup outings.

Smith, Stuart Armstrong and Toyosi Olusanya should provide Nisbet with plenty of chances and the in-form Scot is a decent price to convert one.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Aberdeen vs Hearts Bet Builder

Kevin Nisbet anytime goalscorer

Aberdeen's star forward has six goals in four starts this term and is looking back to his prolific best.

Oisin McEntee to be booked

Hearts' Irish battler was booked in Tuesday's defeat to Sturm Graz and picked up five yellow cards in 25 Premiership starts last term.

Stuart Armstrong over 0.5 shots

The experienced Dons midfielder fired off five shots in his final four appearances of last season and registered two efforts the last time the Jambos visited Pittodrie.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Aberdeen vs Hearts

♦ Aberdeen have won ten of their last 11 home matches against Hearts

♦ The Dons have kept a clean sheet in nine of the last 14 head-to-heads at Pittodrie

♦ Hearts have won just one of their last seven away matches, losing four

♦ Aberdeen have won five of their last six home games

Aberdeen vs Hearts betting odds

Sign up with Hills to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Aberdeen 12-5 Hearts 23-20 Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aberdeen vs Hearts team news and predicted line-ups

Aberdeen

Kristers Tobers is a long-term absentee while Emmanuel Gyamfi and Ante Palaversa are doubts.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Muller; Devlin, Milne, Mayo, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Armstrong, Kjartansson; Smith, Nisbet, Olusanya.

Subs: Lobban, Happe, Marshall, Yogane, Mouloua, Ronan, Fasanya.

Hearts

Stephen Kingsley and Alexandros Kyziridis were forced off against Sturm Graz and are set to miss out alongside Eduardo Ageu, Finlay Pollock and Craig Halkett.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Clark; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, Findlay, Milne; Spittal, McEntee; Miller, Braga, Guendouz; Kabore.

Subs: McCart, Bent Magnusson, Borchgrevink, Ba-Sy, Kerjota, Renaud, Wilson.

Read more:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership top goalscorer predictions and odds



FAQs

When is Aberdeen vs Hearts in the Scottish Premiership?

Aberdeen vs Hearts takes place on Saturday, August 1 and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Aberdeen vs Hearts being played?

The venue for the game is Pittodrie, Aberdeen.

Where can I watch Aberdeen vs Hearts ?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Aberdeen vs Hearts ?

Aberdeen are 12-5 outsiders to win, Hearts are 23-20 favourites and the draw is 2-1 with Hills.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.