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2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership top goalscorer predictions and odds
The 2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership season starts on Friday – read on for our top goalscorer predictions for the new season
2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership dates, start times & TV info
Season dates Friday, July 31–Sunday, May 16
Start time 8pm Friday
Where to watch Sky Sports & Premier Sports
Lawrence Shankland's move from Hearts to Rangers was one of the headline transfers of the summer and the striker heads the betting to finish the season as top scorer.
There are some old hands as well as a few new faces in the mix.
2026-27 Scottish Premiership top goalscorer predictions
The arrival of Kasper Hogh at Celtic on Tuesday has blown apart the betting for top goalscorer in the William Hill Scottish Premiership.
Lawrence Shankland, a previous winner at Hearts now installed as Rangers' primary striker, had been a justified favourite but not a bombproof one given his recent injury history.
Celtic's other new striker, Colombian Camilo Duran, looked an excellent alternative but that is now thrown into doubt by the arrival of Hogh. We have 30 years of evidence that points to Martin O'Neill making the tall, bustling Dane the fulcrum of his frontline. He is a top-priced 11-4 to top the scoring charts and opposing him amounts to taking a contrary view on how Celtic will line up this season.
Last year's top scorer was Tawanda Maswanhise of Motherwell, but he looks unlikely to figure so prominently again as the Well have lost their manager and their most creative player, and the same can be said of Claudio Braga of Hearts, who has been the subject of a lot of transfer rumours.
Aberdeen had a poor season in 2025-26 but better is expected with manager Stephen Robinson now established in the role after taking it up in March.
Kevin Nisbet has been top scorer for the Dons in each of the last two seasons and has looked central to their every move in the League Cup group stage.
Three of Nisbet's six goals have been penalties, but he has also been a constant threat at set pieces. It points to another good season for the former Hibs man, and if that is tied to a resurgence in Aberdeen's fortunes he can be at the right end of the goalscorers' table.
2026-27 Scottish Premiership top goalscorer best bets
Kevin Nisbet to be Scottish Premiership top goalscorer
1pt each-way 40-1 Paddy Power
2026-27 Scottish Premiership top goalscorer odds
Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership. Here are the latest relegation odds:
|Team
|Odds
|Kasper Hogh
|5-2
|Lawrence Shankland
|4-1
|Camilo Duran
|6-1
|Youssef Chermiti
|8-1
|Benjamin Nygren
|10-1
|Jota
|10-1
|Tawanda Maswanhise
|12-1
|Claudio Braga
|14-1
|Arne Engles
|16-1
|Bar
|16-1
Odds correct at 4pm on Wednesday, July 30
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Read more top tips from the Racing Post:
2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds
2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets
Scottish Premiership FAQs
When does the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season start?
The 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season begins on Friday, July 31 and concludes on Sunday, May 16, 2027.
Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership?
Celtic are favourites to retain the title, with Rangers expected to be their closest challengers after a summer rebuild under Derek McInnes.
Who won the Scottish Premiership last season?
Celtic beat Hearts on the final day of the season to win the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership title.
How can I watch the Scottish Premiership in the UK?
Sky Sports is the primary broadcaster of the Scottish Premiership in the UK with selected matches shown on Premier Sports.
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