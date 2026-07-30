2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership top goalscorer predictions and odds

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2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership dates, start times & TV info

Season dates Friday, July 31–Sunday, May 16

Start time 8pm Friday

Where to watch Sky Sports & Premier Sports

Lawrence Shankland's move from Hearts to Rangers was one of the headline transfers of the summer and the striker heads the betting to finish the season as top scorer.

There are some old hands as well as a few new faces in the mix.

2026-27 Scottish Premiership top goalscorer predictions

The arrival of Kasper Hogh at Celtic on Tuesday has blown apart the betting for top goalscorer in the William Hill Scottish Premiership.

Lawrence Shankland, a previous winner at Hearts now installed as Rangers' primary striker, had been a justified favourite but not a bombproof one given his recent injury history.

Celtic's other new striker, Colombian Camilo Duran, looked an excellent alternative but that is now thrown into doubt by the arrival of Hogh. We have 30 years of evidence that points to Martin O'Neill making the tall, bustling Dane the fulcrum of his frontline. He is a top-priced 11-4 to top the scoring charts and opposing him amounts to taking a contrary view on how Celtic will line up this season.

Last year's top scorer was Tawanda Maswanhise of Motherwell, but he looks unlikely to figure so prominently again as the Well have lost their manager and their most creative player, and the same can be said of Claudio Braga of Hearts, who has been the subject of a lot of transfer rumours.

Aberdeen had a poor season in 2025-26 but better is expected with manager Stephen Robinson now established in the role after taking it up in March.

Kevin Nisbet has been top scorer for the Dons in each of the last two seasons and has looked central to their every move in the League Cup group stage.

Three of Nisbet's six goals have been penalties, but he has also been a constant threat at set pieces. It points to another good season for the former Hibs man, and if that is tied to a resurgence in Aberdeen's fortunes he can be at the right end of the goalscorers' table.

2026-27 Scottish Premiership top goalscorer best bets

Kevin Nisbet to be Scottish Premiership top goalscorer

1pt each-way 40-1 Paddy Power

2026-27 Scottish Premiership top goalscorer odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership . Here are the latest relegation odds:

Team Odds Kasper Hogh 5-2 Lawrence Shankland 4-1 Camilo Duran 6-1 Youssef Chermiti 8-1 Benjamin Nygren 10-1 Jota 10-1 Tawanda Maswanhise

12-1 Claudio Braga

14-1 Arne Engles

16-1 Bar 16-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Wednesday, July 30

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Scottish Premiership FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season start?

The 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season begins on Friday, July 31 and concludes on Sunday, May 16, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership?

Celtic are favourites to retain the title, with Rangers expected to be their closest challengers after a summer rebuild under Derek McInnes.

Who won the Scottish Premiership last season?

Celtic beat Hearts on the final day of the season to win the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership title.

How can I watch the Scottish Premiership in the UK?

Sky Sports is the primary broadcaster of the Scottish Premiership in the UK with selected matches shown on Premier Sports.

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