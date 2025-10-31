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Scottish League Cup

Motherwell vs St Mirren: Tough to split semi-final rivals
Motherwell vs St Mirren: Tough to split semi-final rivals
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Scottish League Cup
Motherwell vs St Mirren: Tough to split semi-final rivals
Motherwell vs St Mirren: Tough to split semi-final rivals
icon
Scottish League Cup