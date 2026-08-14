Scottish League Cup predictions: Pars can march into quarter-finals

This week's Scottish League Cup fixtures & TV details

Saturday, August 15

Aberdeen vs Dundee

Dunfermline vs Ross County

Both 3pm

Dundee United vs Celtic

Premier Sports, 5.45pm

Sunday, August 16

Hearts vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Hibernian vs Partick Thistle

Stenhousemuir vs Motherwell

All 2pm

Rangers vs St Mirren

Premier Sports, 4pm

Best bets

Dunfermline

2pts 6-5 general

Joe Bevan anytime goalscorer in Aberdeen vs Dundee

1pt 10-3 general

Scottish League Cup predictions

Dunfermline enjoyed a day out at Hampden in May when they faced Celtic in the Scottish Cup final and they can get within two steps of a return to the national stadium by beating Ross County at East End Park.

The Pars are yet to register a win from two matches in the Championship this season, but that doesn't tell anything like the full story.

They held their own away at Caley Thistle on the opening day, having nearly 60 per cent possession as they secured a 0-0 draw, then were unlucky not to beat in-form Ayr at home last weekend.

While Dunfermline were put under some pressure from set pieces that day, they were by far the better team in open play. It took a fine stoppage-time save from Ayr's Harry Stone to preserve the 1-1 scoreline.

Ross County were relegated from the Championship last season despite starting the season as title favourites.

They have been in much better heart this season, but their only result of real note has been a win over Dundee on penalties in the group stage of this competition and Dunfermline should be able to make their superior quality count.

Bevan to spearhead Dee's bid for a last-eight berth

Dundee have impressed in the early stages of this season under Steven Pressley, putting up a spirited fight at Celtic in the opening round of fixtures before beating Aberdeen 2-0 at Dens Park last weekend.

While it will be tougher going to Pittodrie for this League Cup tie, the market has not yet caught up with the attacking threat possessed by Dee winger Joe Bevan.

He has been his team's best player in both league matches, recording a goal and an assist in last week's victory over Saturday's opponents.

Whatever the outcome of the match today, a price of 10-3 to score at any time underestimates Bevan's pivotal role in this energetic Dundee side.

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