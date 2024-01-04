Scottish Premiership outright predictions, betting odds and tips: Resurgent Rangers can reel in Old Firm rivals

Best bet

Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership

1pt 13-8 general

Scottish Premiership predictions

Celtic head for the winter break eight points clear of Scottish Premiership title rivals Rangers and the champions’ 2-1 Parkhead victory over the Gers last weekend has seen the Bhoys move back to clear title favourties.

Celtic are 1-2, with Rangers 13-8 chances, but the title race may be a little closer than those prices suggest. Rangers were the 6-5 pre-season selection and far from giving up on the Gers, it looks worth going in again at a bigger price

The Light Blues have two games in hand on the Old Firm rivals, and given the poor standard of the division beyond Glasgow’s top-two teams, Philippe Clement’s men should be up to reducing the gap to two points.

Saturday’s defeat at Celtic Park was the first loss that the Gers have suffered under Clement’s leadership and Rangers have won 14 of their 18 matches since the Belgian took to the Ibrox dugout.

The Light Blues bounced back to hammer Kilmarnock 3-1 on Tuesday and they have shown they can perform on the big stage having travelled to face Betis in the Europa League and returned with three points.

Goalscoring is the concern for Rangers, and summer signings Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have failed to contribute a regular stream of strikes while Tom Lawrence and Danilo have missed a large chunk of the season through injury.

The Gers have managed to score more than two goals in only three of their last 13 games, but the January transfer window may offer some solutions.

Clement has already added Wolves forward Fabio Silva to his squad and the Belgian has suggested that Rangers could be "very active" in this window.

Verona full-back Josh Doig looks set to follow Silva through the door and it appears that Clement will be fully supported in his first transfer window in charge at Ibrox.

Celtic won’t be sleeping in the market, and the Bhoys have opened up a lead at the top of the Premiership, but the first half of the campaign hasn’t been an entirely convincing one.

Brendan Rodgers has seen his side defeated twice by Kilmarnock, lose at home to Hearts and fail to beat Hibs, Motherwell and St Johnstone, which suggests they could be vulnerable to a resurgent Rangers.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox, but Celtic and a whole host of English clubs are said to be monitoring the prolific Scottish international.

The 3-1 about the 13-goal man finishing at the top of the charts would certainly be an interesting price should he move to Glasgow, but there is enough uncertainty on the 28-year-old’s future to pass at this stage.

Livingston are 1-8 to finish bottom following a 13-game winless run and it’s hard to see David Martindale’s men getting out of trouble.

